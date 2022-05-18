Queen's Platinum Jubilee: 13 events celebrate in Cornwall
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
We round up events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.
Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.
From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Cornwall. Wherever you live in the county, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.
Parties
1. Petticoats and Rockabilly’s
The Castle Lawn, The Wharf, Bude
June 2nd
Fancy pulling on your 1950's glam rags? Then this is the place for you! There will be 50’s inspired live music acts on the Bandstand all day, entertainment on the lawn and even some surprise guests. Why not bring a picnic and sit on the lawn and enjoy the day. Alternatively, you can order a picnic basket from Cafe Limelight.
2. Port Issac All Day Celebration
Port Isaac Village Hall, Port Isaac
June 2nd
This is a grand day out starting with a delicious breakfast, then a Jubilee cake competition, morning coffee and cake, children’s jubilee crafts and games, treasure hunts, an all day bar, homemade lunches, afternoon tea, anevening BBQ, shanties and even more! Everybody welcome to join in the festivities, from locals to visitors.
3. Magwan Feast Week
Mawgan Recreation Hall and Field, Mawgan-in-Meneage
June 1st - 5th
There is so much Mawgan is fitting in to just five days to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Kicking off the festivities is a charity quiz on the Wednesday - families are encouraged to sign up. Next up is a comedy theatre night in the open air where they will be performing George Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer. There will be a raffle and bingo on Friday, then the biggest party is being saved for the weekend. The fete on Saturday will include a Fun Dog Show, Children’s Walking/Wheelbarrow Carnival, and Mini-Truck Pull competition, plus Local Craft/Food Stalls, Vintage Vehicles, and a silent auction. Sunday is reserved for The Big Lunch.
4. Perranzabuloe: Parish Community Events
Chyanhale, Ponsmere Valley, Perranporth
June 2nd - 5th
On the Thursday, the council will be organising a beacon lighting, then Saturday will be a family-orientated day of fun including a treasure hunt. On Sunday, the parish is organising big lunches in Perranporth, Goonhavern and Rose.
Beacon Lightings
1. Castle-an-Dinas
Castle an Dinas, St Columb Major, Newquay
June 2nd
The beacon will be lit at 9:45pm. Pasties and refreshments will be available beforehand.
2. St Erme and St Allen Parishes
Zelah Playing field, Zelah, Truro
June 2nd
On Thursday evening the Parishes of St Erme and St Allen will come together to light a celebration beacon at Carland Cross. Then, on Sunday 5th, the Parish Council will host a Big Jubilee lunch barbeque for all residents of the Parish, in the playing field at Zelah.
3. Chapel Carn Brea
Chapel Carn Brea, Penzance
June 2nd
The beacon will be lit at Chapel Carn Brea at 9:45 pm to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a piper player before the beacon lighting.
4. Sancreed Beacon
Sancreed Beacon, Sancreed, Penzance
June 2nd
The Beacon will be lit at Sancreed Beacon at 9:45pm following a Bugle Call
Big Lunches
1. Farfield Place
Farfield Place, Newquay
June 5th
Starting at noon, this area of Newquay will be holding a Big Lunch street party for locals.
2. St Ives Big Lunch
St Ives Parish Church, Market Place
June 5th
St Ives Parish church will be holding a special service for her majesty at 11am on Sunday 5th June. This will be followed by a big lunch with tea and scones in the church. Live music in market place and on the lawn with refreshments.
3. WAC Jubilee Lunch
Princess May Recreation Ground, Penzance
June 5th
Enjoy some delicious refreshments from Whole Again Communities (WAC) or please bring along a plate of food to share with others, in the true Big Lunch spirit. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, activities for children, a fire engine, music and dance.
Specials
1. Afternoon Teas and Royal Themed Quiz
The John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge
June 1st
Concern Wadebridge is an organisation that seeks to aid and support the aging population of the area. They are changing up the menu for their Community Café to include a Jubilee Afternoon Tea plus themed activities including a quiz.
2. Jubilee Seafood Fit for the Queen
Carlyon Bay Beach, St Austell
June 3rd - 5th
A popular beach side shack, Harvester Seafood is renowned for their locally caught delicacies. During the Jubilee celebrations, they will be serving the Queens favourite Seafood Dishes. Perfect to accompany a day at the beach.