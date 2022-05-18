Queen's Platinum Jubilee: 13 events celebrate in Cornwall

We round up events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.

Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.

From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Cornwall. Wherever you live in the county, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.

Parties

1. Petticoats and Rockabilly’s

The Castle Lawn, The Wharf, Bude

June 2nd

Fancy pulling on your 1950's glam rags? Then this is the place for you! There will be 50’s inspired live music acts on the Bandstand all day, entertainment on the lawn and even some surprise guests. Why not bring a picnic and sit on the lawn and enjoy the day. Alternatively, you can order a picnic basket from Cafe Limelight.

2. Port Issac All Day Celebration

Port Isaac Village Hall, Port Isaac

June 2nd

This is a grand day out starting with a delicious breakfast, then a Jubilee cake competition, morning coffee and cake, children’s jubilee crafts and games, treasure hunts, an all day bar, homemade lunches, afternoon tea, anevening BBQ, shanties and even more! Everybody welcome to join in the festivities, from locals to visitors.

3. Magwan Feast Week

Mawgan Recreation Hall and Field, Mawgan-in-Meneage

June 1st - 5th

There is so much Mawgan is fitting in to just five days to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Kicking off the festivities is a charity quiz on the Wednesday - families are encouraged to sign up. Next up is a comedy theatre night in the open air where they will be performing George Farquhar's The Recruiting Officer. There will be a raffle and bingo on Friday, then the biggest party is being saved for the weekend. The fete on Saturday will include a Fun Dog Show, Children’s Walking/Wheelbarrow Carnival, and Mini-Truck Pull competition, plus Local Craft/Food Stalls, Vintage Vehicles, and a silent auction. Sunday is reserved for The Big Lunch.

4. Perranzabuloe: Parish Community Events

Chyanhale, Ponsmere Valley, Perranporth

June 2nd - 5th

On the Thursday, the council will be organising a beacon lighting, then Saturday will be a family-orientated day of fun including a treasure hunt. On Sunday, the parish is organising big lunches in Perranporth, Goonhavern and Rose.

Beacon Lightings

1. Castle-an-Dinas

Castle an Dinas, St Columb Major, Newquay

June 2nd

The beacon will be lit at 9:45pm. Pasties and refreshments will be available beforehand.

2. St Erme and St Allen Parishes

Zelah Playing field, Zelah, Truro

June 2nd

On Thursday evening the Parishes of St Erme and St Allen will come together to light a celebration beacon at Carland Cross. Then, on Sunday 5th, the Parish Council will host a Big Jubilee lunch barbeque for all residents of the Parish, in the playing field at Zelah.

3. Chapel Carn Brea

Chapel Carn Brea, Penzance

June 2nd

The beacon will be lit at Chapel Carn Brea at 9:45 pm to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a piper player before the beacon lighting.

4. Sancreed Beacon

Sancreed Beacon, Sancreed, Penzance

June 2nd

The Beacon will be lit at Sancreed Beacon at 9:45pm following a Bugle Call

Big Lunches

1. Farfield Place

Farfield Place, Newquay

June 5th

Starting at noon, this area of Newquay will be holding a Big Lunch street party for locals.

2. St Ives Big Lunch

St Ives Parish Church, Market Place

June 5th

St Ives Parish church will be holding a special service for her majesty at 11am on Sunday 5th June. This will be followed by a big lunch with tea and scones in the church. Live music in market place and on the lawn with refreshments.

3. WAC Jubilee Lunch

Princess May Recreation Ground, Penzance

June 5th

Enjoy some delicious refreshments from Whole Again Communities (WAC) or please bring along a plate of food to share with others, in the true Big Lunch spirit. There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, activities for children, a fire engine, music and dance.

Specials

1. Afternoon Teas and Royal Themed Quiz

The John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge

June 1st

Concern Wadebridge is an organisation that seeks to aid and support the aging population of the area. They are changing up the menu for their Community Café to include a Jubilee Afternoon Tea plus themed activities including a quiz.

2. Jubilee Seafood Fit for the Queen

Carlyon Bay Beach, St Austell

June 3rd - 5th

A popular beach side shack, Harvester Seafood is renowned for their locally caught delicacies. During the Jubilee celebrations, they will be serving the Queens favourite Seafood Dishes. Perfect to accompany a day at the beach.

