Exciting Easter egg hunts in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight 2022

Intrepid little Easter Egg hunters taking part in the National Trust Easter Nature trail at Hinton Ampner in Hampshire - Credit: © National Trust Images/Chris Lac

There is nothing more exciting at easter than a grand old adventure outside hunting down clues on an Easter trail.

Read on to discover which National Trust and English Heritage sites in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight have plenty of fun to be had for the whole family this April.

Enjoy a tasty chocolate Easter egg treat after completing the eggtastic Easter trail - Credit: © National Trust Images/James Dobson

Carisbrooke Castle

This Easter set off on a hunt for clues and challenges at Carisbrooke Castle, and along the way discover traditional Easter games like egg rolling and an egg and spoon race. Once all the Easter eggs are collected adventurers will be rewarded with a chocolate treat and an adventurer’s certificate.

The Easter Adventure Quest costs £1.50 per child (for members and non-members) in addition to the standard admission prices shown. Book admission tickets here and pay for the Easter quest onsite at arrival.

Where: Castle Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 1XY

When: Saturday 2nd to Sunday 24th April 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm





Hinton Ampner

Kids will use all of their senses to explore the gardens of Hinton Ampner, from sniffing out signs of spring in the walled garden to discovering all the textures to be felt along the way through the twisty-turny gardens. There will also be an epic game of hide and seek in the Long Walk, so get the little ones practising their sneaking and may the best-hidden mouse win!

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Hinton Ampner, near Alresford, Hampshire, SO24 0LA

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm

Discover the wonders of nature at Mottisfont, an 18th-century house surrounded by a garden paradise in Hampshire - Credit: ©National Trust Images/James Dob

Mottisfont

Unravel the mysteries of Mottisfont at spring through the Easter nature trail and marvel at all the sights and sounds of the season from delightful birdsong to a kaleidoscope of colourful flowers. Budding artists can capture their discoveries on paper at the easels station in the stables.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Mottisfont Ln, Mottisfont, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 0LP

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm





Osborne

Get ready for a rollicking good time this easter at Osborne where over the Easter half-term you can explore one of the Isle of Wight's best-loved historical properties and take part in all kinds of Easter activities including an egg hunt, egg rolling and an egg and spoon race.

The Easter Adventure Quest costs £1.50 per child (for members and non-members) in addition to the standard admission prices shown. Book admission tickets here and pay for the Easter quest onsite at arrival.

Where: York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight PO32 6JT

When: Saturday 2nd to Sunday 24th April 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm

Children drawing in the garden at The Vyne, Hampshire. - Credit: © National Trust Images/Nick Daly

The Vyne

For a true nature-infused springtime adventure intrepid explorers will no doubt want to take part in the easter trail at The Vyne where 10 locations around the grounds will immerse you in a sensory experience as you discover clues to complete the trail. As you become an honorary Wildlife detective keep your eyes peeled for all kinds of wildlife from critters in the hedges to graceful cygnets on the pond and more all over.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Vyne Road, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG24 9HL

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022 between 10 am and 3 pm





Winchester City Mill

As an ancient working water mill, Winchester City Mill is ideally located on the beautify River Itchen making it a fabulous location to explore in spring as it is teeming with wildlife. This year's Easter trail will take you around the mill and out into its unique island garden. Keep a lookout for ducklings learning to swing on the river, it certainly is a sight to behold.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Bridge Street, Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 9BH

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022. Open on Wednesdays to Sundays between 11 am and 4 pm





Read more of the best Hampshire content here:

11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Hampshire

5 places every Jane Austen fan needs to visit in Hampshire

7 of the best places to see Daffodils in Hampshire in 2022