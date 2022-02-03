7 of the best places to see Daffodils in Hampshire in 2022

With spring firmly on the horizon, it's time for the cheery daffodil to bring a little sunshine back into Hampshire and guide us along to longer and sunnier days ahead.

1. Mottisfont

Perhaps the most delightful display of Daffodils belongs to Mottisfont, where a carpet of yellow sprouts up all over the gorgeous riverside gardens of this National Trust location. It's particularly beautiful to see fresh new daffodils encircling old and graceful trees that have stood in place for over 100 years.

Where: Mottisfont Ln, Mottisfont, Romsey SO51 0LP

When: The garden is open daily between 10 am and 5 pm from 1st March

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mottisfont





2. Pilley Hill Cottage

Nestled in the New Forest, this charming garden surrounds a pretty Victorian property, and as spring dawns, it bursts into life. Adorned with golden daffodils and budding wildflowers and leaves that will slowly emerge with warmer days, Pilley Hill Cottage garden certainly is magical at this time of year. The garden is opening with the National Garden Scheme, and tickets can be booked in advance, but it is not necessary.

Where: Pilley Hill Cottage, Pilley Hill, Lymington, Hampshire SO41 5QF

When: Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th March between 1 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/pilley-hill-cottage





3. Jane Austen's House

View of the historic home of author Jane Austen (1775-1817) in Chawton, Hampshire. The Georgian house is now open to the public. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have yourself a little literary adventure this spring with a visit to Jane Austen's house, which is now a fantastic museum celebrating Britain's greatest female author. Outside the property, you will find clusters of bright yellow daffodils that bring a cheerful atmosphere with them and make for a wonderful photo opportunity for Jane Austen fans. Book your tickets to enter the property and gardens in advance.

Where: Winchester Rd, Chawton, Alton GU34 1SD

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

More information: www.janeaustens.house





4. The Millennium Barn

Situated beside the Basingstoke Canal and on the grounds of Old Thatch, a beautiful Chocolate box cottage, The Millennium Barn is a peaceful garden to get lost in while admiring the flora that spring brings. This year, the garden is opening up alongside Old Thatch with the National Garden Scheme, with onsite refreshments including home-brewed tea.

Where: The Millennium Barn, Hook, Hampshire RG27 8DD

When: Sunday 10th April from 2 pm to 6 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/the-millennium-barn





5. The Island

Made up of 6-acres on either side of the River Test, The Island garden is a beautiful location for a riverside walk, especially when daffodils unfurl alongside the meandering Test. Tickets are available to pre-book through the National Garden Scheme website.

Where: The Island, Greatbridge, Romsey, Hampshire SO51 0HP

When: Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th April between 1 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/the-island





6. Hinton Ampner

Famous for its delightful topiary and hedges, Hinton Ampner is also a haven for daffodils lovers as the gorgeous yellow flowers spring up around the gardens come spring.

Where: Hinton Ampner, near Alresford, Hampshire, SO24 0LA

When: The garden and the estate are open daily from 10 am - 4 pm (5 pm starting in April)

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hinton-ampner





7. Sir Harold Hillier Gardens

With 180-acres of gardens and arboretum, Sir Harold Hillier Gardens is a wonder to behold at any time of year; however, as the plants re-awaken in spring, colour floods into the gardens. Vibrant yellow daffodils blanket their way across the ground, blossoms hang delicately, and magnolias bloom sensationally.

Where: Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Ampfield Nr. Romsey, Hampshire SO51 0QA

When: Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm (6 pm from April)

More information: www.hants.gov.uk/hilliergardens





