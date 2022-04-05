Amazing family events to enjoy this Easter holiday in Somerset

We round up the best events and activities to take the kids to this Easter holiday.

The Easter holidays are upon us and for the kids it means two whole weeks of no school and lots of excited energy. For parents and carers, it means trying to come up with fun and engaging activities to keep the critters occupied. As spring is in the air, it is the perfect time to get out and make memories together in our wonderful county.

To help you make a start, we've found all of the wonderful events going on around Somerset for you to enjoy together.

Trails and Egg Hunts

For a full run-down of Easter-themed trails and hunts, we have a dedicated article that includes National Trust properties, a train, and much more! You can find it by clicking here.

In addition, why not head over to East Somerset Railway to Meet Peter Rabbit! Everyone's favourite bunny will be appearing during story time sessions, led by a narrator, on the platform several times over the day. There will also be a Punch & Judy show, plus you can explore the station and ride the train as many times as you like. This event will be taking place on April 20th. eastsomersetrailway.com

Heritage and History

Join the Somerset Rural Life Museum for a selection of lovely activities throughout the two week holiday. From hot cross bun toasting, to decorating an egg cup, these are a great addition to exploring the museum. swheritage.org.uk

The Bishop's Palace in Wells are also putting on a fabulous array of events to enjoy on your visit. This includes a Family Dragon Trail, a seedbomb making class, and much more. These will take place on specific dates throughout the Easter holiday so do check before your visit what is on offer. bishopspalace.org.uk

Wookey Hole is always special, no matter what time of year you visit but Easter is a particularly magical time. Be amongst the first to see The Bear and the Squirrel 4D, a brand-new film from the multi-award winning animation studio Aardman, then take in a performance by the World Famous Wookey Hole Circus. wookey.co.uk

The Glastonbury Abbey Medieval Fayre returns to the grounds of Glastonbury Abbey over the fourth weekend of April. There will be live music from the likes of the Mediaeval Baebes, plus lots to see and do with a medieval twist. Dress up is encouraged. glastonburyabbey.com

Animal Mayhem

Head over to Noah's Ark Zoo Farm near Wraxall to meet the new arrivals including lambs and kids this Easter. There will also be a nature trail to enjoy where the animals have hidden a secret message in a range of eggs around the Farm. There will be a prize for those who work out the puzzle.

Hop over the Wiltshire border where Longleat have their own Alice in Wonderland Easter Eggstravaganza to enjoy alongside visiting all the amazing animals they look after. The Mad Hatter invites you to help him make origami roses in The Orangery for the Queen of Hearts. Then head to the Love Maze where the clumsy cards are trying to get the garden ready in time for her party. longleat.co.uk

Last but not least, take your little chicks along to Marston Park for a lovely day in nature. With plenty of screen-free activities outdoors in their beautiful woodland and along the lakeside, it’s a great time to enjoy being with family and friends as the weather gets warmer. marstonpark.co.uk