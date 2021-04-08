Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

The mind-blowing new exhibition at Sculpture by the Lakes in Dorchester

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 4:30 PM April 8, 2021   
Simon Gudgeon’s Search for Enlightenment, consisting of two bronze cast faces, a male and female in deep contemplation

Simon Gudgeon’s Search for Enlightenment consists of two large bronze cast faces, a male and female in deep contemplation. The piece represents humanity's search for knowledge and an acceptance of our place in the universe. - Credit: Simon Gudgeon / Sculpture by the Lakes

Step into a world of pure imagination at FORM. The Sculpture Exhibition, a new open-air exhibition at Sculpture by the Lakes featuring a stunning variety of works by over 30 top sculptors, including Simon Gudgeon, Adam Binder and Philip Jackson. 

The exhibition is running from April 1st to May 16th.

Adam Binder’s 12ft two-tonne monumental bronze polar bear floating on an ‘iceberg’ in one of the lakes

Adam Binder’s 12ft two-tonne monumental bronze polar bear floating on an ‘iceberg’ in one of the lakes - Credit: Adam Binder / Sculpture by the Lakes

With commercial galleries shut until mid-April, most exhibitions in the past year have been made virtual, which unfortunately creates a barrier between the viewer and the art, as it's hard to feel the emotion that radiates off of a piece through a screen.

However, art aficionados can rejoice at the prospect of discovering the wonderful array of outdoor sculptures crafted by a brilliant global selection of talented sculptures darted over the park’s stunning 26-acre landscape of lakes, rivers, gardens, and woodlands. 

The Grandees by legendary British sculptor Philip Jackson features two operatic figures sitting on a bench

The Grandees by legendary British sculptor Philip Jackson features two operatic figures sitting on a bench in one of two works to be found within the sculpture park. - Credit: Phillip Jackson / Sculpture by the Lakes

This exciting event has been created and curated by Simon Gudgeon, an acclaimed sculptor and the owner and founder of Sculpture by the Lakes at Pallington near Dorchester.

Simon Gudgeon said, “It is rare, especially in a post-Covid world, for people to have the opportunity to see so many and such a rich variety of artworks, together in one space – and that is what we have achieved here, taking full advantage of all our acreage and this idyllic setting. This is a true celebration of sculpture and nature and the relationship between the two.”

“It was no mean feat bringing together so many artists and so many incredible works of art from across the UK and even further afield – but the result is even better than we had envisioned. We have had incredible feedback already from our visitors, and to see them interacting with and experiencing the sculptures has been hugely satisfying. After the year we’ve had, people are finding this event all the more uplifting and transformative.”

Nick Bibby's exquisitely crafted bronze piece Orangutan, Old Man of the Forest can be found at Sculpture by the Lakes

Master of detail Nick Bibby has many works to be found at the new exhibition, including this exquisitely crafted bronze piece Orangutan, Old Man of the Forest. - Credit: Nick Bibby / Sculpture by the Lakes

Most Read

  1. 1 12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey
  2. 2 Win a selection of Provence Rose wine
  3. 3 10 pretty places to dine al fresco in Devon
  1. 4 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
  2. 5 19 great places to eat outdoors in Cheshire after lockdown
  3. 6 10 unusual Cotswold experiences and activities
  4. 7 7 fab Devon pubs with outdoor spaces
  5. 8 8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey
  6. 9 The best Hampshire spas to visit post-lockdown
  7. 10 The definitive guide to beer gardens in the Cotswolds

Tickets for FORM – The Sculpture Exhibition are £12.50. Due to the scale and space of this outdoor venue, social distancing is very easy to maintain, and it will be further supported by reduced and capped visitor numbers.

Tickets must be booked in advance and visitors will be required to maintain a safe distance from staff and other visitors. Sculpture by the Lakes is already experienced in operating public events with Covid-safe measures in place, having put on the hugely successful Dorset Arts Festival last July.   

For more information, visit https://www.gallerybythelakes.co.uk/form

Dorset Magazine

Don't Miss

Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Nadiya Hussain enjoying fruitcake and Wensleydale cheese at Malham Cove

Yorkshire Life

Nadiya Hussain explores her favourite food from Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Essex Easter egg hunts: Some events are back on for 2021 as lockdown restrictions start to lift

Essex Life

Easter egg hunts in Essex for post-lockdown family fun

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
Easter at Audley End Miniature Railway

Essex Life

24 things to do in Essex this Easter

Holly Eells

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus