18 festivals happening this summer in Dorset
- Credit: Leslie del Moral, Unsplash
In August, there are an amazing 18 festivals and shows happening across Dorset for you to choose from and really make this summer special.
As restrictions lift, many festivals and outdoor shows have been given the go-ahead and are itching to welcome you back. Dorset has everything from live music and tribute bands to family festivals. Whatever your preferences, there's something that will inspire and entertain.
Poole Harbour Festival
30th July - 1st August
Kicking us off and into August is the biggest festival in Poole and Bournemouth which is a great family day out (or three). Enjoy more than 50 live music acts across three stages in Baiter Park. Included in entry is free kids activities including street performers, Mad 4 Animal Shows, and The Amazing Dinosaur Show.
Great Dorset Chilli Festival
31st July - 1st August
Most Read
- 1 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 3 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 4 4 of the best places for open water swimming in Hampshire
- 5 The 5 best spots for wild swimming in Somerset
- 6 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
- 7 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
- 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 9 9 things you probably didn't know about Worthing
- 10 Where to go wild swimming in the Cotswolds
Next up is the hottest day out in Sturminster Newton. The development of the Dorset Naga, at one time reputed to be the world’s hottest chilli, has really put Dorset on the map for chilli enthusiasts which this festival seeks to celebrate. Enjoy not just the delicious food, but also a number of stalls, eating competitions, and more. This will be great fun for food enthusiasts and families alike.
Camp Bestival
31st July - 1st August
It is astonishing just how much the organisers cram into one weekend for Camp Bestival, you'll be spoiled for choice. Throughout the day you can enjoy any number of live music acts, performances, talks, and activities that both adults and kids will enjoy.
Dorset Arts & Crafts Showcase
6th - 10th August
The showcase celebrates the wide diversity and high quality of arts, crafts & photography carried out within Dorset. A major theme of the event will be a gallery style display of work created by DACA members. All items in this display will be for sale so it's a great place to pick up gifts and souvenirs.
Dorset Food and Arts Festival- lite
7th August
This is a one day pop-up festival that celebrates the amazing produce and crafts that are created in Dorset the whole year round. Due to restrictions, this is much smaller than the usual festivities, however there will still be plenty to do and see at this free event.
Jive N Vibe Westbourne Music Fest
7th - 8th August
Enjoy a weekend of great music from 50s classics to present day jams. This is a completely free festival to attend although they do ask you book a ticket in advance where possible so they have an idea of numbers on the day. Kids can also enjoy rides, face painting, balloon modelling, craft stalls, and so much more.
Southbourne's Shake and Stir
7th - 8th August
Enjoy a day of retro fun by the sea at one of the most popular vintage festivals in the UK. This is a free to enter event where you can explore retro music, vehicles, dancing, fashion and lifestyle living. This is another festival where they would be grateful if you could reserve a free tickets so they can predict numbers and keep visitors safe. You can also still watch their 'From Home' series from last year when the festival went online.
Upton House Food and Drink Festival
13th - 15th August
This festival promises three days of great food, drink, and local produce. With a music stage hosting top acts across three days, as well as a second stage hosting top chefs, guests, and kids' entertainment, there's something for everyone. You'll be able to browse an amazing number of stalls selling everything from delicious snacks to produce to take home, locally brewed alcohol to trinkets and crafts.
Bridport Folk Festival
13th - 15th August
After so much uncertainty, the Bridport Folk Festival cannot wait to invite you back. At the moment they are still working out the logistics and will add any new information to their website. This a great community event that celebrates the talents of local musicians. If you can spare anything, they are currently crowdfunding to ensure they can afford to go ahead this year.
Let's Rock Southampton
14th August
Enjoy the UK's biggest retro festival with amazing music and fun from the 80s. This family friendly festival is entering its 12th year and promises to be just the celebration everyone needs. You can bring a picnic and sample great food from local vendors dotted around the stage area.
Purbeck Valley Folk Festival
19th - 22nd August
This festival takes place on a small farm and yet is jam-packed with performances and things to do. They are very family-centric, offering a great deal of activities for both young and old to enjoy. There is everything from local and international musicians, storytelling, clay craft workshops, and youth music workshops.
Wonky Donk
20th - 22nd August
After multiple reschedules and uncertainty, the Wonky Donk organisers are very excited to get this show on the road. This small festival showcases the talents from the surrounding area in what they like to think of as "a unique family style affair with a garden party for all".
BeCider Seaside 13
27th - 30th August
This micro-festival packs a surprisingly big punch at Bredy Farm over the August bank holiday. They promise "a super friendly and chilled atmosphere" to kick back and wave the summer goodbye. You can also camp out at the venue so grab your tent or live-in vehicle to make this a truly fun end to the month.
Lyme Folk Weekend
27th - 30th August
Another bank holiday treat is the Lyme Regis folk extravaganza of free live music, shanty singing, storytelling, and Morris dancing along the seafront. The Marine Theatre will also play host to a number of the UK's finest folk musicians including headliners Gigspanner Big Band. Anything along the waterfront is free to attend but you will need to purchase tickets for the gigs at the theatre.
Bournemouth 7s Festival
27th - 30th August
Now in it’s 14th year, Bournemouth 7s Festival has solidified a national reputation for putting on a great party for sportspeople and festival-lovers alike. Nicknamed the Sporting Glastonbury, teams compete in Rugby, Netball, Hockey, Volleyball, and Dodgeball, whilst spectators can enjoy live music and more.
Shaftesbury Fringe Festival
27th - 30th August
Fringe is an open performing arts festival that takes place every summer in the beautiful hill top town of Shaftesbury. It's a celebration of all things creative, which means anyone with a story to tell can put on a Fringe event, and they welcome both new and established artists to perform and exhibit in one of over 30 venues.
World of Love Festival
28th - 30th August
The World of Love Festival is an umbrella event for diverse communities to share their cultures, traditions, languages, food, and businesses,. A "celebration of humanity", they are very excited to be back after cancelling last year's celebrations with more vibrant and incredible activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Christchurch Food Festival
28th - 30th August
Last, but certainly not least, we have a delicious free festival that no foodie will be able to resist. Browse the countless stalls of local produce and don't forget to take plenty home for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to the normal festivities, they will be running a series of pop-up restaurants on the beautiful Quayside.