Dorset firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Dorset.
Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.
In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Dorset on (or around) November 5th.
Guy Fawkes Nigh Celebrations
When: November 5th
Where: Weymouth Beach, DT4 8DH
Traditionally this event has included a fair and plenty of fun and games on the Esplanade, along with competitions for best guy and more. At the moment, they have not announced the full line up so keep an eye on their Facebook Page.
Firework Display and Bonfire Night
When: Sandy Beach, Lyme Regis
Where: November 6th
This is a free event although you can make a donation to help them ensure they can continue next year. Warm yourself by a huge bonfire on the beach, then take in the stunning view as the night sky lights up.
Firework Night on Poole Quay
When: November 5th
Where: Poole Quay, Poole, BH15 1BW
The last few considerations are being addressed as we speak, but organisers are fairly certain this free event will be able to go ahead. There will be live music, family entertainment, and activities to enjoy before the big finale.
Alternatively, why not book a space on this evening cruise to see the fireworks from a different angle.
Leweston Firework Display
When: November 4th
Where: Leweston School, Sherborne, DT9 6EN
Wrap up warm and take in the beautiful colours sparking over the night sky. There will be plenty of hot chocolate and pulled pork sandwiches to keep you toasty too. You must book ahead online for this event.
Firework Spectacular
When: November 6th
Where: Church Farm Campsite, Sixpenny Handley, SP5 5ND
The 1st Woodcuts Scout Group will be putting on another extravaganza for Bonfire Night and promise it will bigger and better than ever. There will be a special children's display before the main one too.
Castle Fireworks
When: Sherborne Castle,
Where: Sherborne Castle and Gardens, Sherborne, DT9 5NR
A fun fair, hot chocolate, and food stalls will be available before the main event at this atmospheric location. To be more eco friendly, there won't be a bonfire however you will be able to enjoy a laser light show instead. Early Bird tickets are available until October 22nd.
Flameburst 2021
When: October 30th
Where: "The Fuzzy Bit" Verwood, BH316QF
Enjoy an amazing array of events and activities over the evening from steam engines to street entertainers. The main event will consist of a junior display followed by spectacular show to end the night. Tickets can be bought at the gate and it is cash only.
New Milton Fireworks
When: October 30th
Where: Fawcetts Field, New Milton, BH25 6QF
Hop over the border into Hampshire for our final firework display of 2021. The New Milton Round Table will be hosting this charity event where all the proceeds will go towards helping local organisations throughout the following year.