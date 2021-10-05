Dorset firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021

Published: 12:52 PM October 5, 2021

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations for 2021 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We've found all of the firework events and other bonfire night celebrations happening in Dorset.

Autumn is slowly creeping along and we are getting closer to remembering the 5th of November in style. Bonfires, Guy dummies, fireworks, and the occasional toffee apple are all staples of the celebration. This year, we can't wait to watch the sky light up with colours and warm our hands by the fire - although remember to check for our hedgehog friends before you light a match.

In no particular order, here are the bonfire night events occurring across Dorset on (or around) November 5th.

Guy Fawkes Nigh Celebrations

When: November 5th

Where: Weymouth Beach, DT4 8DH

Traditionally this event has included a fair and plenty of fun and games on the Esplanade, along with competitions for best guy and more. At the moment, they have not announced the full line up so keep an eye on their Facebook Page.

Learn more

Firework Display and Bonfire Night

When: Sandy Beach, Lyme Regis

Where: November 6th

This is a free event although you can make a donation to help them ensure they can continue next year. Warm yourself by a huge bonfire on the beach, then take in the stunning view as the night sky lights up.

Learn more

Firework Night on Poole Quay

When: November 5th

Where: Poole Quay, Poole, BH15 1BW

The last few considerations are being addressed as we speak, but organisers are fairly certain this free event will be able to go ahead. There will be live music, family entertainment, and activities to enjoy before the big finale.

Alternatively, why not book a space on this evening cruise to see the fireworks from a different angle.

Learn more

Leweston Firework Display

When: November 4th

Where: Leweston School, Sherborne, DT9 6EN

Wrap up warm and take in the beautiful colours sparking over the night sky. There will be plenty of hot chocolate and pulled pork sandwiches to keep you toasty too. You must book ahead online for this event.

Learn more

Firework Spectacular

When: November 6th

Where: Church Farm Campsite, Sixpenny Handley, SP5 5ND

The 1st Woodcuts Scout Group will be putting on another extravaganza for Bonfire Night and promise it will bigger and better than ever. There will be a special children's display before the main one too.

Learn more

Castle Fireworks

When: Sherborne Castle,

Where: Sherborne Castle and Gardens, Sherborne, DT9 5NR

A fun fair, hot chocolate, and food stalls will be available before the main event at this atmospheric location. To be more eco friendly, there won't be a bonfire however you will be able to enjoy a laser light show instead. Early Bird tickets are available until October 22nd.

Learn more

Flameburst 2021

When: October 30th

Where: "The Fuzzy Bit" Verwood, BH316QF

Enjoy an amazing array of events and activities over the evening from steam engines to street entertainers. The main event will consist of a junior display followed by spectacular show to end the night. Tickets can be bought at the gate and it is cash only.

Learn more

New Milton Fireworks

When: October 30th

Where: Fawcetts Field, New Milton, BH25 6QF

Hop over the border into Hampshire for our final firework display of 2021. The New Milton Round Table will be hosting this charity event where all the proceeds will go towards helping local organisations throughout the following year.

Learn more