11 Halloween half-term events in Somerset

Published: 12:30 PM October 11, 2021

We've found the best activities for families this October half-term to celebrate the spookiest time of year.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with ghoulish events jumping out across Somerset. Half-term runs from Saturday October 23rd to Sunday 31st which means many places are putting on family friendly events which everyone can enjoy.

In nor particular order, here are 11 great ways to spend the week and enjoy the haunting season. You can also find all the other great non-spooky events happening in the county here.

Halloween at Hestercombe

Hestercombe Gardens, Taunton, TA2 8LG

There's no place better for expending some energy this half-term than at Hestercombe Gardens. They are going all out with more events and activities than you could shake a witch's broom at. Meet some creepy crawlies, get in a flap on the Barmy Bats Trail, or enjoy a spooky story that's sure to get the goose bumps rising.

Yeovil Railway Centre Halloween

Yeovil Junction Station, Stoford, Nr. Yeovil, BA22 9UU

Grab your skull masks and wands for this next event where there will be prizes for the best dressed. On October 29th and 30th, the centre will be hosting spooky steam train rides amongst other activities and goodies for the whole family.

Spookynoon Tea and Haunted Trail

Haselbury Mill, Haselbury Plucknett Nr. Crewkerne, TA18 7NY

Follow the mysterious outdoor trail for some spine-tingling fun, then fill your stomachs with terrifyingly delicious treats at our next event. Visitors will be able to enjoy a fantastic afternoon tea at this popular destination after a pleasant wander in the grounds. Booking ahead is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Halloween Week at the American Museum

Claverton Manor, Bath BA2 7BD

Celebrate the beautiful autumnal colours of the American Museum's gardens as a family this half-term. Check out the All American Pumpkin Place for some great arts and crafts plus the chance to learn some seasonal jokes sure to tickle any skeleton's funny bone.

Pumpkin Patch and more

Avon Valley Adventure and Wildlife Park, Keynsham, Bristol, BS31 1TP

Our next event is already up and running so you can visit anytime from now until October 31st. This event was a sell-out last year and is not to be missed. Not only can you pick the perfect pumpkin for your fiendish creations, but there will also be the chance to enjoy theatrical performers, fire shows, Pumpkin Paintball, and so much more.

The Bishop's Palace

Wells, BA5 2PD

Over the Halloween half-term, there will be a number of different events happening at this beautiful next location. They include a Treasure Hunt ( October 22nd-31st), Autumn craft workshops (October 26th ), Storytelling (October 27th ), and plenty more.

Skeloween

Bristol Zoo Gardens, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3HA.

Hop over the border to Bristol and be amazed - as well as spooked - this month at Bristol Zoo. Hunt down skeletons to learn more about vertebrates whilst taking in the wonders of the park and its inhabitants. Dare to discover the dark and spooky Twilight World and see creepy creatures in Bug World with fun for the whole family.

Pumpkin Fest 2021

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, Wraxall, BS48 1PG

Enjoy an array of events and activities at the farm in October ranging from a wildlife maze to bug talks and demonstrations. You can also pick your own pumpkin which has been lovingly grown in elephant poo! All activities are included in admissions and booking ahead is essential.

Haunted Halloween 2021

Old Down Estate, Tockington, BS32 4PG

Whatever the weather throws at you this autumn half-term, enjoy a great family day out at Old Down. From pumpkin carving to afternoon tea, there's something for everyone. Some activities will need to be pre-booked and tickets are already on sale.

Puxton's Spooktacular Half Term

Puxton Park, Hewish, Weston-super-Mare, BS24 6AH

Kids and adults alike can enjoy the wealth of activities going on at Puxton Park this Halloween. Throw some ghoulish moves on the dancefloor, or be amazed by magic tricks at the Adam Allsortz Show. There is also free pumpkin painting so you can get creative as you rest up before another dance session.

The Witch of Wookey Hole

Wookey Hole, Wells, BA5 1BB

"The Home of Halloween opens its doors once again for some Spooktacular fun!" There is a breath-taking number of things to see and do at everyone's favourite Somerset attraction. Steal a glance of the witch in her grotto, meet a ghostbuster, and try your hand at haunted pirate adventure golf before sitting back to watch the haunted circus perform daring dos.

