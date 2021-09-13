The 5 best pumpkin patches in Somerset this Halloween

Published: 2:33 PM September 13, 2021

We've found all the best spots in the county to pick your own pumpkin this year.

Pumpkins are synonymous with the change of the season. From Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Lattes to a nice home made and hearty soup, there is so much you can do with the cultivated winter squash. For many though, the biggest use of the orange vegetable is carving into Jack-o'-lanterns for October 31st. These spooky creations are popular all over the world now, but did you know they had their origins in Irish traditions and also with our own Punkie Night celebrations?

Picking your own pumpkin in October can be a great fun activity for the whole family before going home and getting creative. We've found five fantastic places across Somerset which offer PYO options so you can find the perfect canvas for your spooky design. Watch this space too, as more are soon to be added.

Charlton Orchards

Creech St Michael

Whilst renowned for their delicious apples, Charlton Orchards also grow a wide variety of other produce including everyone's favourite orange squash. They'll have them available for purchase from the beginning of October, with a patch of PYO usually open from the middle of the month.

Farrington's

Farrington Gurney

Not satisfied with just a pumpkin patch, Farrington's are having a whole festival dedicated to the vegetable. They've grown an incredible 100 000 pumpkins this year so you'll definitely be able to find the perfect one for you somewhere. There will also be the option to carve whilst you are there.

Frogmary Green Farm

South Petherton

This delightful farm is the perfect place to relax with a drink or a bite to eat with a great cut flower shop too. Every year they celebrate the Autumn's arrival with a picking patch perfect for the whole family.

Picking Patch Bath

Newton St Loe

With picking farms across the South and Wales, you know you're in quality hands with Picking Patch. They will have plenty of spooky activities for your visit including a Halloween maze and are also fundraising for the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Thurloxton Farm

Taunton

Back by popular demand, the farm are excited to announce that they will have a dedicated carving barn too so you can warm up and get creative after wandering the field. They're already open for booking so act quick to avoid disappointment.

