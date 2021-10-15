Magical Christmas markets in Hampshire 2021

Published: 10:11 AM October 15, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM October 15, 2021

There's nothing quite like a traditional Christmas market, and Hampshire is home to some of the countries most spectacular ones.

Browse stalls packed with handmade gifts and fill up on seasonal snacks at one of these locations

Winchester Cathedral's Christmas Market

Taking inspiration from traditional German Christmas markets, Winchester Cathedral's annual market has become renowned as one of Europe's greatest Christmas markets.

Every year, people come from all over the country to enjoy the charmingly festive atmosphere, indulge in all the delicious food and drink on offer, and purchase bespoke gifts all at the foot of one of the most iconic Cathedrals in England.

Where: The Close Winchester SO23 9LS

When: Friday 19th November to Wednesday 22nd December 2021

More information: www.visitwinchester.co.uk/winchester-cathedrals-christmas-market

The Artisan Collective Christmas Fair

Discover one of a kind handmade gifts and the tastiest of food and drink from local producers at this festive wonderland in beautiful Beaulieu. There will also be live music bringing Christmas cheer, and included in some of the tickets will be the opportunity to explore some of the best events taking place at the National Motor Museum.

Where: National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, Brockenhurst SO42 7ZN

When: Friday 10th and Sunday 12th December 2021

More information: www.artisancollectivefair.co.uk/beaulieu/the-artisan-collective-fair

Wickham Christmas Market 2021

This indoor market is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on all your Christmas essentials, from stocking fillers to locally crafted gifts that will delight any recipient. There will also be stalls filled with festive bites to eat and drink while you browse.

Where: Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, Wickham Hampshire PO17 5AL

When: Saturday 20th to Sunday 21st November between 12 pm - 6 pm

More information: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wickham-christmas-market-2021-tickets

Southampton Christmas Market

Another spectacular Christmas market that takes inspiration from the traditional markets found all over Germany; the Southampton Christmas Festival will return to the heart of the city centre this year, bringing with it all the festive things you can expect from this treasured event such as craft stalls, Christmasy food and drink to feast on and atmospheric carol singers.

Where: Above Bar Street and Bargate Street, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 7DQ

When: Thursday 18th November to Thursday 23rd December 2021

Petersfield Christmas Festival Market

Soak up the cheerful atmosphere of Christmas at Petersfield Christmas Festival Market this year, which returns bigger and better than ever. There will be a Santa's grotto for the kids, marvellous stalls packed full of gifts and decorations, and so much food and drink to satisfy everyone.

Where: The Square, Petersfield GU32 3HJ

When: Sunday 5th December from 10 am - 3 pm

More information: www.petersfieldfest.com/petersfieldchristmasfestival

These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing, but this may change; it is therefore advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers just in case of any changes in circumstances.

