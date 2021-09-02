7 of the best Heritage Open Days in Sussex

Published: 4:47 PM September 2, 2021

Explore history, culture and community across Sussex with Heritage Open Days this September. Preston Manor is one of many stunning locations to visit this year. - Credit: Brighton Museums

Get ready to explore the best of Sussex through this year's Heritage Open Days. From the 10th to the 19th of September locations across East and West Sussex will showcase events to help you celebrate Englands biggest history and culture festival.

Nymans Gardens and House

Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17 6EB

This wildly popular National Trust property draws visitors all year round but to celebrate Heritage Open Days this year on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th September visitors can enter for free and have exclusive access to the Service Wing Kitchen and the Ruins. There will also be a guided tour of the garden in the Ruins on a first come first serve basis. Click here for more information.

The ruins at Nymans a grade II listed National Trust garden in West Sussex. - Credit: Andrew Stawarz / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Arundel Museum Heritage Open Day

Arundel Museum, Mill Road, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9PA

With artefacts dating back to prehistoric times, Arundel Museum can help you explore over 1000 years of hyperlocal history. Chart the rise and fall of empires and explore how the beautiful Arundel Castle has played a pivotal role in history since it was established on Christmas Day in 1067. The event will take place on Saturday 11th September between 10 am and 4 pm, no booking is required. Click here for more information.

Explore 200 years of Chichester Canal Heritage

Chichester Canal Trading Co Ltd, Canal Wharf, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DT

On Saturday 11 September learn about what makes Chichester Canal a special place and how you can enjoy nature on this beautiful waterway. There will be a variety of activities available to participate in on the day from 10 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 3 pm, the sessions require no booking and visitors are therefore recommended to pop in whenever they fancy in the time slots. Click here for more information.

Guided walk of the Stade and Fishing Quarter

The Fishermen's Museum, Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3DW

Explore the rich history of the sustainable fishing community at The Stade fishing quatre of Old Town Hastings that goes back hundreds of years. You'll learn about their unique methods and so much more on these 60-90 minute walks run by local volunteers from The Hastings Fishermen's Museum.

This event is running from Monday 13th to Thursday 16th September at 11 am, and pre-booking tickets is required; click here to find out more information.

Traditional wooden fishing boats at The Stade in Old Town Hastings - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Down in the Kitchen

Preston Manor, Preston Road, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN1 6SD

The theme for this year's Heritage Open Days of Edible England is captured perfectly in an innovative audio experience at the Edwardian Kitchen in Preston Manor. Using audio loops and motion sensors, this Interactive sound installation from sound artist Kassia Zermon, aka Bunty, and young people from the Museum Collective will transport you back in time. The event will take place on Saturday 18th September between 1 pm and 4 pm. Click here for more information and to book tickets.

Let sound artists transport you back in time to the Edwardian era kitchen at Preston Manor in Down in the Kitchen for Heritage Open Days 2021 - Credit: Brighton Museums

Brighton Dome Heritage Open Day 2021

Brighton Dome, Church Street, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN1 1UE

Another Edible England themed event is Brighton Dome's exploration of the venues diverse culinary history. From the kitchens used during world war I to cook traditional Indian food for recuperating Indian soldiers to the forgotten recipes of the Suffragettes. This fascinating event will take place on Sunday 19th September from 10 am to 4 pm. The full programme will be announced on Monday 6th September, click here for more information.

Glitter and Glitz - Celebrating David Bowie in Style

Brighton Museum, Royal Pavilion Gardens, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN1 1EE

Dust off your best Bowiesque costume, apply lashings of glitter and sequins and get ready to discover the 'Rock 'n' Roll with Me' exhibition at Brighton Museum. Featuring behind the scenes photos of the Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and 'The Man who fell to Earth' eras at this exciting exhibition celebrating the legacy of David Bowie. The photos on show were shot by Geoff McCormack, taken between 1973-76, while the two childhood friends travelled the world together.

The event takes place on Sunday 19th September between 2 pm and 4.15 pm. Tickets will be on sale on Thursday the 16th September between 9.30 am and 5 pm, so set a reminder! Click here for more information.

Are you more of a Ziggy Stardust or an Aladdin Sane? Get your best David Bowie costume ready for an exciting exhibition at Brighton Museum on September 19th. - Credit: Brighton Museums

