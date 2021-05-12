Kent arts festival JAM on the marsh is back for summer 2021

Published: 3:59 PM May 12, 2021

Performers at this year's JAM on the Marsh, include James Gilchrist, Yuanfan Yang, Lesley Garrett, Changeling Theatre and many others. - Credit: JAM on the Marsh

JAM on the Marsh is back for its 8th season this summer. With 7 exhibitions, 15 concerts, and an open-air theatre performance taking place all across Kent. The return of this beloved festival is a perfect coda to the erratic and distressing symphony that has been the past year.

Tickets are on sale now. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, a limited number of tickets are available, and measures have been put in place at each venue to create a safe and comfortable environment for each performance.

Running from 8th - 18th July 2021 and boasting an international line up of performers, here are some highlights from the program:

Anna Tilbrook & Libby Burgess

Church Ln, New Romney TN28 8AR

8th July 2021, 7:30 pm

Pianists Anna Tilbrook and Libby Burgess - Credit: JAM on the Marsh

Renowned pianists Anna Tilbrook and Libby Burgess open this year's event with a performance of Antonín Dvořák's Slavonic Dances and Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals in its 100th anniversary.

Book your tickets here.

An Evening with Lesley Garrett

Church Ln, New Romney TN28 8AR

9th July 2021, 7:30 pm

Lesley Garrett, Soprano singer and broadcaster - Credit: John Batten

The chameleonic Lesley Garrett will perform accompanied by, and in conversation with, Anna Tilbrook in a look back over her varied and rich history as one of Britains most beloved Soprano singers.

Book your tickets here.

Kosmos Ensemble

Church Ln, New Romney TN28 8AR

12th July 2021, 7:30 pm

The Genre-bending Kosmos Ensemble - Credit: Pierre Marcar

Kosmos is a trio that redefines the relationship between classical and world music. Their bold and eclectic sound mixes a plethora of genres from tango to gypsy with references to classical composers such as Brahms.

Book your tickets here.

Changeling Theatre

Pickneybush Ln, St Mary in the Marsh, Romney Marsh TN29 0BX

15th July, 7:30 pm

An energetic performance by touring theatre group Changeling Theatre - Credit: Changeling Theatre

Changeling Theatre's new production of Shakespeare mischievous comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream has been heralded as a cross between gothic fantasy and RuPaul‘s Drag Race.

Book your tickets here.

Fibonacci Quartet

Ivychurch, Romney Marsh TN29 0AL

17th July 2021, 1 pm

This up and coming quartet was formed in 2019 and is made up of instrumentalists from Czechia, Belgium, Sweden and Montenegro, creating a unique cultural blend of European sensibilities. This performance also marks their first festival, and in their 60-minute performance, they will tackle Mozart and Shostakovich.

Book your tickets here.

Mealor conducts Mealor & Dove

The Vicarage, Oak Walk, Hythe CT21 5DN

17th July 2021, 8 pm

Composer and President of JAM Paul Mealor and opera and choral composer Jonathan Dove - Credit: JAM on the Marsh

In this performance, international composer Paul Mealor conducts three pieces that have been commissioned by JAM over since its inception, including Jonathan Doves' The Far Theatricals of Day.

Book your tickets here.

Yuanfan Yang

Church Ln, New Romney TN28 8AR

18th July 2021, 7:00 pm

Closing JAM on the Marsh is 24-year old Yuanfan Yang, a virtuoso piano player, composer and improviser whose performance will include piano favourites, jazz improvisations and requests taken from the audience.

Explore the rest of the programme here: https://jamconcert.org/whats-on/. Updates on the exhibitions are expected shortly.

Read more of the best Kent content:

Outdoor theatre productions in Kent this summer

These cocktail masterclasses are a hit with celebrities

Outdoor and drive-in cinema showings in Kent this summer

The best second-hand bookshops in Kent