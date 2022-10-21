Spectacular light trails and illuminations lighting up Kent this winter

Explore Kent in a whole new light this winter with these fabulous light trails and illumination events.





Christmas at Bedgebury

The beautiful Bedgebury Christmas trail returns this Novemeber - Credit: Richard Haughton for Sony Music

The incredibly popular light trail at Bedgebury makes its return for the festive season, so be sure to get wrapped up warm and witness a spectacular after-dark experience.

You'll discover incredible installations designed by a range of international artists that drench the Kent pinetum in a majestic light beneath unique canopies illuminated in seasonal colour and inspired by the landscape to create a festive adventure for all the family.

Where: Bedgebury Rd, Goudhurst TN17 2SJ

When: Friday 18th November 2022 to Monday 2nd January 2023

More information: www.christmasatbedgebury.seetickets.com





Christmas at Hever Castle

Immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit at Hever Castle. Outdoor activities include the magical lights experience, the ‘Festive Forest’, charming Christmas Trail and fairground.

Inside the Castle, you will be met with traditionally decorated rooms with welcoming log fires and twinkling Christmas trees. It’s sure to be a seasonal experience to remember.

Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG

When: Saturday 19th November 2022 to Monday 2nd January 2023

More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk/hever-castle-christmas





Christmas Lights at Leeds Castle

Enchanting illuminations and Christmas music will light up the glamorous and historic Leeds Castle this winter.

Wander through installations, sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections and trees drenched in jewel-like colour.

Pause to reflect on the mesmerising, flickering flames in the fire garden, and don’t forget to wave at Father Christmas along the way.

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

When: Friday 25th November 2022 to Sunday 1st January 2023

More information: www.leeds-castle.com/christmas-lights-at-leeds-castle





Glow Illumination Trail at Cobtree Manor Park

This immersive, night-light trail is full of joy and wonder, all inspired by this year's theme of nature after dark.

Feel the joy of Christmas as you wander along the festive path, encounter the installations, and enjoy all the tempting treats and delicious drinks.

Live performers will also guide and entertain you throughout the trail.

Where: Forstal Rd, Aylesford ME20 7AG

When: From Thursday 1st to Saturday 24th and then Tuesday 27th to Saturday 31st December

More information: www.glowarts.co.uk/glow-illumination-trail





Enchanted Walmer

Gather your friends and family to banish the dark winter nights and experience the past in a spectacular new light at Walmer Castle.

Explore the grounds and gardens to discover a magical world of illumination, sound and colour.

The castle's shop will also be open for you to stock up on Christmas gifts.

Where: Kingsdown Rd, Walmer, Deal CT14 7LJ

When: Various dates between Friday 2nd and Friday 30th December 2022

More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/walmer-enchanted-christmas-2022





