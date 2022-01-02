The best country show in Lancashire and the Lake District in 2022

There are plenty of country fairs and festivals throughout the region this summer, come rain or shine.

July 22-24

Royal Lancashire Show

Lancashire’s Premier Summer Family event returns to Salesbury Hall in Ribchester, with everything from award-winning food and drink stands to boutique shopping, a fairground and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

royallancashireshow.co.uk

August 6

Garstang Show

With classes for everything from cattle and sheep to chickens and goats, plus the return of the popular Sheep Show, there's plenty to see and do at this community festival.

garstangshow.org

July 16 and 17

Great Eccleston Show

The Great Eccleston Show is a two day event and is a showcase for every aspect of rural endeavour and the whole range of crafts and skills associated with the country.

greatecclestonshow.co.uk

June 2

Leyland Festival

After a two-year hiatus, Leyland Festival will return in 2022 with a theme that’s set to excite local people and businesses and ignite creativity during the much-anticipated parade. Attendees are being asked to revel in all things Great British, with everything from our musical heritage to cream tea and the NHS up for celebration.

leylandfestival.co.uk

July 2-3

Fylde Vintage and Farm Show

13th annual Fylde Vintage, Steam and Farm Show promises something for all the family, from farm machinery to livestock, vintage cars to tractor rides, live bands and a kids' fairground.

fyldevintageandfarmshow.co.uk

September 10-11

Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Enjoy all aspects of country life in beautiful countryside – clay pigeon shooting, terrier show, gundog scurry, ferret show, horse show, birds of prey display, fly fishing demonstration, dog agility display, live music, food hall, trade and other exhibitors at Lancashire's only dedicated game fair.

lancashiregamefestival.co.uk

August 27

Chipping Show

With the backdrop of Parlick Fell, the showground is a short walk from the historic and picturesque Chipping village in the heart of the Forest of Boland.

chippingshow.co.uk

September 10

Hodder Valley Show

The Hodder Valley Show is a traditional agricultural and horticultural show, providing a feast for all your senses.

hoddervalleyshow.co.uk

Dates TBC

Coniston Country Fair

Set in a stunning setting on the shores of Coniston Water, Coniston Country Fair is a traditional Lakeland Show offering visitors an enthralling insight into traditional Cumbrian Life. The show attracts thousands of visitors and locals alike each year and there is something for everyone with shows for Fell Foxhounds, Terriers, Beagles and Lurchers.

conistoncountryfair.co.uk

Dates TBC

Cartmel Show

Lovingly nicknamed The ‘Royal’ Cartmel Show by locals, you’ll see an amazing array of livestock, all competing for the red rosette from cattle, sheep, horses to poultry, rabbits and more. Try local delicacies in the food hall and if you like to cook, visit the food theatre to watch demonstrations from top local chefs.

cartmelagriculturalsociety.org.uk