What's on in Lancashire - June 2021

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:23 AM June 1, 2021   
Tryfan No. 2 by Kyffin Williams (1918–2006). Atkinson Art Gallery Collection

Natural High exhibition - Credit: Atkinson Art Gallery Collection

Our guide to events in and around Lancashire.  

June 12th -13th
Alice in Wonderland – Down the Rabbit Hole! LIVE!
Set in an immersive world of whirlwind weirdness, this play will totally transport you. You'll be able to experience this upside-down experience in socially distanced seating at the enchanting Spanish Hall, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

June 19th onwards  
Natural High exhibition   
Reconnect with nature in this contemplative exhibition of British landscape scenery from The Atkinson’s fine art collection. Take a relaxing journey through mountains, lakes and coastline and follow in the footsteps of artists from the early 19th century to the present day. The exhibition also features the winning entries from their poetry and creative writing competition, Inspirations. theatkinson.co.uk  

June 22nd-July 18th   
Glynn Ward Exhibition   
Enjoy an exhibition of paintings by Glynn Ward at Lytham Heritage Centre that features a range of landscapes and cityscapes from across the world, as well as a selection inspired by Lancashire.
lythamheritage.wordpress.com/lytham-heritage-centre  

June 23rd – July 17th
Bloody Elle – A Gig Musical   
The Royal Exchange Theatre opens its doors with the World Premiere of Bloody Elle – A gig Musical Gig. Written and performed by Lauryn Redding, tits an uplifting, one-woman show about falling in love for the very first time. This heart-warming and belly-achingly funny story is full of those butterflies in the stomach, time-stopping moments that everyone will recognise.
royalexchange.co.uk  

June 24th - 26th  
The Greatest Play in the History of the World  
A universal love story that celebrates the human race in all its messiness, confusion and joy, which follows a man who wakes in the night to discover the world has stopped with no sign of life except one woman in the house opposite. Starring BAFTA-nominated Julie Hesmondhalgh, the play is not one to be missed.
coliseum.org.uk  

June 25th 
80s Mania  
Get your shoulder pads at the ready for an evening of neon leggings, back-combed hair and double denim as 80s Mania comes to town. 28 chart-topping artists from the '80s will be authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back then with a full live band, dancers, lasers and light design combined 150 costumes - you’ll be transported straight back to the 80s. Expect to see your favourites; Wham, Duran Duran, Boy George and Madonna.
lancastergrand.co.uk  

June 26th
When Another Dragon Roars
Told with charm and humour and with the companies’ unique visual storytelling style, When Another Dragon Roars is a thoughtful and heart-warming show for children and adults alike.
dukeslancaster.org

June 26th   
The Best of the West End  
Join Stephen Bell, the Hallé and musicals royalty Scott and Jacqui on a journey through the world’s most famous shows when ‘The Best of the West End’ lights up the stage of The Bridgewater Hall. Jacqui has been the leading lady in many West End productions including Evita, Cats, Miss Saigon and Chess; the show includes music from The Phantom of the Opera, sung by Scott, who has performed the role of the Phantom over 2,000 times in the West End.
halle.co.uk  

June 27th
Classic Cars   
Are you a classic cars enthusiast? In aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a gathering of classic cars on the iconic Lytham Green will be taking place. Admire the range of classic cars or if you have one yourself, take part with a donation of £15 per car. classiccarevents.uk  

June 26th - 27th
Rock Prest
The annual rock music festival returns to Preston's Moor Park this summer with a weekend of rock and indie tribute bands on two different stages. Acts include: AC DC Experience, Fu Fighters, Queenesque and Pearl Scam.
rockprest.com

June 29th
John Cooper Clarke  
John Cooper Clarke, also known as the Bard of Salford, has rescheduled his show, ‘I wanna be yours’, which will showcase poetry and spoken work, as well as sharing stories from his incredible life and hugely successful career. He will take you on an incredible journey with pieces from his new book as well as his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.
johncooperclarke.com

Author Picture Icon
