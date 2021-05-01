Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
What's on in Lancashire - May 2021

Alisha Davis

Published: 8:48 AM May 1, 2021   
BRUTAL is an exhibition showcasing some of the nation’s best artists specialising in Brutalism - Credit: Saulhayfineart.co.uk

Our guide to events in and around Lancashire.

April 29   
Blackpool’s Doorstep Dance Off  
This April, residents in Blackpool have come together to launch a new dance craze: ‘The Blackpool Way’. Inspired by hundreds of public submissions from both the UK and around the world, and choreographed by local Blackpool talent, the routine will honour the town’s dance legacy and help to get the nation dancing and will launch virtually on international dance day. showtownblackpool.co.uk  

May 1 – 23  
Fledge – A Year of Birds  
Birds have become a source of inspiration for this art exhibit in Manchester, with five artists showcasing their work in a range of mediums. The pieces are available for purchase with 10 per cent of proceeds donated to the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity. contemporarysix.co.uk  

Until May 9  
Strip! How Football Got Shirty 
Strip! How Football Got Shirty examines the very fibres of shirt fashion, design and technology through the ages, from the heavy woollen jerseys of the Victorian era to the heavily branded polyester of today. Strip! captures the growth of the football shirt phenomenon, charting the replica boom and the bold designs that followed, right through to the high-tech advancements and retro reappraisals. nationalfootballmuseumstrip.com 

Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club’s Hoylake Open Day - Credit: royal-liverpool-golf.com

May 14   
Royal Liverpool Golf Club’s Hoylake Open Day  
This year, golfers from across the country can celebrate the 2023 return of The Open to Royal Liverpool - by playing the new Championship course before the world’s greatest players. They will start on the 17th hole, the Championship 1st, and end on the 16th, the Championship’s closing hole, immediately after tackling ‘Little Eye’, two years before golf’s finest compete to become Champion Golfer. royal-liverpool-golf.com

May 15-30  
BRUTAL Exhibition   
BRUTAL is a much-anticipated exhibition of painting and sculpture reflecting on, celebrating and inspired by the built environment is set to open at the Saul Hay Gallery in Manchester. The event will include the works of some of the nation’s best artists specialising in Brutalism. Saulhayfineart.co.uk 

May 18
RHS Bridgewater
After years of work and planning, the RHS garden on the site of Worsley New Hall is  open to the public. Tickets are now on sale for you to visit the 144 acre acre, but you can read more on the background in the April/May issue of Lancashire Life
www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/bridgewater

