The best food and drink festivals in and around Lancashire in 2022

Our guide to some of the best food and drink events in the county throughout 2022.

January 21 - February 6

Obsession 22

Northcote's Obsession established in 2001 takes place over 15 nights featuring 18 Chefs and 15 Michelin Stars.

www.northcoteobsession.com

July 30

Clitheroe Food Festival

The annual showcase of the hard work and dedication of local food and drink producers, and their fabulous produce is back. Expandable waistbands are recommended.

clitheroefoodfestival.com

Dates TBC

Garstang Ice Cream Festival

The Garstang Ice Cream Festival is an annual festival in the centre of Garstang, north of Preston and south of Lancaster, with over 25,000 visitors. The 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled, but 2022’s festival is set to be ice-cream packed, with a flake and sprinkles on top.

facebook.com/garstangicecreamfestival

June 2-5

Southport Food & Drink Festival

Set in the beautiful Victoria Park, there will be entertainment from local bands throughout the day so once you have chosen what to eat you can sit on the grass and chill out.

www.facebook.com/SouthportFoodandDrinkFestival

July 2-3

Lowther Castle Food Festival

The Great British Food Festival, a bonanza of food and cooking and more food, rolls into Lowther once again.

greatbritishfoodfestival.com/lowther-castle

April 1 - 2

The Liverpool Gin Festival

The North West’s newest gin experience will be held at the magnificent St George’s Hall. Hundreds of handpicked gins from around the world, from a vast array of distilleries and creators, will offer samples.

theliverpoolginfestival.com

November 16

Paul Hollywood Live

Not a festival, but a great event for foodies. The Bake Off presenter goes on tour to entertain audiences with live demonstrations and baking tasks from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen.

Manchester Opera house

www.livenation.co.uk