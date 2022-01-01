The best food and drink festivals in and around Lancashire in 2022
- Credit: Archant
Our guide to some of the best food and drink events in the county throughout 2022.
January 21 - February 6
Obsession 22
Northcote's Obsession established in 2001 takes place over 15 nights featuring 18 Chefs and 15 Michelin Stars.
www.northcoteobsession.com
July 30
Clitheroe Food Festival
The annual showcase of the hard work and dedication of local food and drink producers, and their fabulous produce is back. Expandable waistbands are recommended.
clitheroefoodfestival.com
Dates TBC
Garstang Ice Cream Festival
The Garstang Ice Cream Festival is an annual festival in the centre of Garstang, north of Preston and south of Lancaster, with over 25,000 visitors. The 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled, but 2022’s festival is set to be ice-cream packed, with a flake and sprinkles on top.
facebook.com/garstangicecreamfestival
June 2-5
Southport Food & Drink Festival
Set in the beautiful Victoria Park, there will be entertainment from local bands throughout the day so once you have chosen what to eat you can sit on the grass and chill out.
www.facebook.com/SouthportFoodandDrinkFestival
July 2-3
Lowther Castle Food Festival
The Great British Food Festival, a bonanza of food and cooking and more food, rolls into Lowther once again.
greatbritishfoodfestival.com/lowther-castle
April 1 - 2
The Liverpool Gin Festival
The North West’s newest gin experience will be held at the magnificent St George’s Hall. Hundreds of handpicked gins from around the world, from a vast array of distilleries and creators, will offer samples.
theliverpoolginfestival.com
November 16
Paul Hollywood Live
Not a festival, but a great event for foodies. The Bake Off presenter goes on tour to entertain audiences with live demonstrations and baking tasks from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen.
Manchester Opera house
www.livenation.co.uk