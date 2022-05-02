10 Lancashire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place across the United Kingdom throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at IWM North

1st - 30th June

Marking the Platinum Jubilee this spring, IWM North will explore the role of The Royal Family in conflict, tracing The Queen’s personal experience of war through projections of film and photography.

Imperial War Museum North, Salford Quays

www.iwm.org.uk/events/queens-platinum-jubilee-iwm-north

The Royal Visit to Gawthorpe Hall

2nd June

In 1913 King George and Queen Mary visited Gawthorpe Hall. Find out more about their visit from 'Miss Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth' who was there on the day.

Gawthorpe Hall, Padiham, Burnley

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gawthorpe-hall

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Colne

2nd June

The local Town Council are hosting this Jubilee event with traditional fairground rides, free face painting and donkey rides as well as a jubilee market.

Colne Town Centre

www.facebook.com/events/583937049367287

Leyland Festival/Music in the Park

2nd and 3rd June

On Thursday June 2nd, watch the spectacular parade through the town centre with heritage vehicles, sports cars, community floats and performance followed by the popular festival on Worden Park.

On Friday June 3rd, head to Worden Park for a night of nostalgia with the incredible chart toppers Tony Hadley, T'pau, Pat Sharp (DJ Set), Go West and Heaven 17.

Leyland/Worden Park

www.facebook.com/leylandsmitp

Alice in Wonderland

2nd - 4th June

Free outdoor theatre is coming to the Wyre with four performances of the much loved Alice in Wonderland story.

The Mount, Fleetwood; Jean Stansfield Park, Poulton; Cleveleys Plaza and Millennium Green, Garstang.

www.wyre.gov.uk

A Reet Royle Do

3rd June

The Mega Picnic Variety Concert is hosted by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle, along with an all star cast. The concert kicks off with the Lytham Community Choir.

Lytham Hall, Lytham

www.lythamhall.org.uk

Leighton Live

3rd - 5th June

Leighton Live will take place this June in the historic grounds of Leighton Hall Estate in Carnforth. Headliners include UB40, Ministry of Sound Disco, The Halle and Sister Sledge with street food and craft beer offering on site.

If you are in the area, you can also catch Carnforth's Big Weekend, a series of events organised by the town council to celebrate the Jubilee

Leighton Hall, Warton, Carnforth

www.leightonhall.co.uk/DB/events-homepage/leighton-live

Retro Platinum Jubilee Weekend at East Lancashire Railway

3rd - 5th June

A celebration of the late 1940s and early 1950s – with live music, dancing classes and vintage stalls and cars at Ramsbottom and Bury stations.

Various locations

www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/events-activities/jubilee-weekend

Blackburn Jubilee community celebration and family fun day

3rd June

Hosted by Royal British Legion Blackburn Branch, the local community Jubilee event will have stalls, local traders, food including afternoon teas, Salvation Army band and fair ground rides.

East Lancashire Cricket Club, Dukes Brow, Blackburn

www.facebook.com/people/Blackburn-Jubilee-Celebration/100077956490812

Jubilee Party in the Park

4th June

Head back to the 1950s and the first years of the Queen’s reign with this very special Party in the Park, packed full of entertainment, stalls, funfair rides, street theatre, food, and so much more.

Mesnes Park, Wigan

www.facebook.com/events/507309240907775

