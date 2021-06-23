Theatre review - Macbeth at Lytham Hall

Published: 11:36 AM June 23, 2021

Action from Macbeth at Lytham Hall, the first in a series of outdoor productions there this summer - Credit: TLCM

Outdoor theatre made a winning return to Lytham Hall as The Lord Chamberlain’s Men (TLCM) drew a prolonged standing ovation from a capacity audience for their performance of Macbeth.

One of Shakespeare’s most gripping dramas, a renowned company new to Lytham Hall, and a wish to be outside with friends and family meant that this was an opportunity seized with relish by those who have been missing live drama.

450 theatre enthusiasts, including a pleasing number of children, sat in concentration and silence, as the seven strong cast ensured that every word could be heard. The sombre colours of a three level set of a Scottish castle hinted immediately at intrigue and violence, the costumes too, rough and dark, suggesting conflict and tension.

The essence of outdoor touring is the doubling up of the principals and strong ensemble playing. The three weird sisters, chanting in harmony, and the murderers, complete with notably Scottish accents, were superb and provided grim humour amidst the horrors.

Ronnie Yorke as Macbeth impressed in his soliloquies. As his inner torture grew, his body and face twitched progressively, his breathing heavy and audible. Max Marston, Macduff, used his height and the range of his warm rich voice effectively, especially when hearing of the murder of his family.

TLCM bill themselves as the UK’s premier all-male theatre company and artistic director Peter Stickney keeps closely to the Shakespearean tradition. The text here was somewhat pared back and played for 95 minutes without an interval. Atmospheric powerful drumming and a violent sword fight brought a memorable finale.

Rhys Warrington’s slight frame and light voice physically suited the role of Lady Macbeth, though some might wish for a more powerful persona. Samuel Lane, Laurie Scott, Harry Clarke and Michael Faulkner all seized their moments in centre stage, each providing commendably clear diction throughout.

The audience was richly entertained in this first of six live outdoor productions at Lytham Hall this summer.

For more dates, and tickets, go to lythamhall.org.uk.