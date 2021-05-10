Published: 4:17 PM May 10, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival is back this year with music, literature, art, theatre and more. We've gathered some unmissable highlights from 2021's festival



1 The Garden Party in Chapelfield on May 22 and 23 includes nine performances and experiences - book free tickets to see drama, circus, music and more.



2 Future Cargo was due to be the premiere of last year’s coronavirus-cancelled festival. A truck arrives from an unknown location loaded with a mystery shipment. As the sides roll up a stunning sci-fi dance show begins. Performed by Frauke Requardt and David Rosenberg on a huge haulage lorry in Chapelfield Gardens on May 20, 6 and 8pm. Book pay-what-you-want tickets.

3 Submit a selfie and see it drawn by a robot into a giant display in Chapelfield Gardens. Robot Selfie runs from May 17 to 23.

Robot Selfie by production studio Kaleider will take place in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Alejandro Veliz Reyes

4 Giant industrial towers become dramatic sound sculptures with huge swinging bell-likes speakers in Ring Out by award-winning sound artist Ray Lee. Chapelfield Gardens May 26-28, 3-7pm. Book free tickets.

Ring Out will be at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival - Credit: Steven Wright

5 Norwich City of Literature is part of the festival and runs from May 22 to 30. It includes Provenance, an immersive installation at Dragon Hall by acclaimed novelist Ayòbámi Adébáyò, telling the story of twins separated by death and a sacred object brought from Nigeria to Norwich. Free tickets can be booked online.

Ayòbámi Adébáyò's Provenance will tell the story of the sacred ibeji artefact on its journey from Nigeria to present-day Norwich - Credit: Canongate

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival runs from Monday May 17 to Sunday May 30. Many of the events will take place in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, with some around the county and some online too.

Many of the shows are ticketed, but free or pay-what-you-can – book at nnfestival.org.uk



