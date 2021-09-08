The Norfolk Lights Express is back for spectacular winter train rides

Published: 5:13 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 5:14 PM September 8, 2021

The most spectacular train-ride in Norfolk is back this winter with the return of the colourful Norfolk Lights Express, running from Sheringham to Holt and back.

The train makes a spectacular sight as is winds through the Norfolk countryside - Credit: North Norfolk Railway

The express is a steam-hauled train illuminated by thousands of colourful LED bulbs which swathe the carriages and engine in light. On the journey travellers also get to enjoy the sight of pretty trackside dioramas and also see the countryside bathed in a technicolour glow.

Five things to know about the ride:

It runs for just over an hour, twice every evening (with some exceptions) from November 15 until January 3, 2022.

It doesn’t matter if the weather isn’t very nice as the spare steam from the engine keeps the carriages cosy and warm!

You can treat yourself to some warming hot soup, cakes and refreshments at Sheringham station, and even have a little tipple if it takes your fancy.

It’s probably best to leave the dogs at home as they won’t be allowed on the seats, the trains will be full and the lighting effects may upset them.

If you or one of your companions is a wheelchair user, you’ll be welcome to join the ride, but will need to speak to the booking team (see below) to reserve your space.

As well as the lights on the train there will be dioramas to enjoy en route - Credit: North Norfolk Railway

For more details about the express, or to book your tickets (which are £18 per person) visit nnrailway.co.uk or call 01263 820800.



Watch a trailer for the Norfolk Lights Express here:

