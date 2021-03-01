Published: 5:25 PM March 1, 2021

Adventure Cinema at the picturesque Margam Park in South Wales in 2019 - Credit: Photo courtesy of Adventure Cinema

As we eagerly anticipate confirmation of when indoor events and large gatherings will return, outdoor events look like a safe bet for this spring/summer season.

Adventure Cinema is ahead of the game with the announcement of its 2021 UK-wide tour of socially spacious, open-air film screenings.

Following the government’s roadmap announcement that outdoor cinemas can re-open from 17 May, Adventure Cinema will be calling at some of the UK’s most scenic spots, from Caldicot Castle in Newport, Wales, to Allerton Castle in Knaresborough and Royal Windsor Racecourse.

There are three stops scheduled across Essex and West Essex: Hornchurch FC, Upminster, on 5 June, Orsett Showground, Grays, from 3-4 July, and Valentines Park, Ilford, from 28-30 August.

All manner of movies will be screened, from cult classics like The Rocky Horror Picture Show to 80s favourite Dirty Dancing, 70s teen hit Grease, feelgood singalong The Greatest Showman and the best modern blockbusters.

There will also be magical and immersive experiences with a Harry Potter screening in the grounds of a medieval castle, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail outside a Norman-era keep.

Last year, the organisers hosted the Adventure Drive-In at venues up and down the UK: 'Just like with the drive-in shows, we’ve worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for all the family,' said Ben Lovell, Co-Director of Adventure Cinema.

'We’ve got some amazing films to show in some truly incredible spaces, and we’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.'

Safety measures include the careful selection of chosen spacious, open-air venues, allocated picnic spaces for groups (socially distanced from fellow moviegoers), wide aisles, regular cleaning and individual toilet units with hand sanitising stations outside.

Tickets start from £14.50 with a 100% money-back guarantee should events need to be cancelled. To book see adventurecinema.co.uk