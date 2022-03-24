What treasures will you find in Norfolk's Stately Car Boot Sale?

Norfolk’s famed Stately Car Boot Sale is back! This is no ordinary car boot sale – it’s a cross between the Antiques Roadshow and a charming French fleamarket. Where else could you pick up an old model battleship or a Bentley, a piano or some crewel work curtains?

Previously held in the grounds of Houghton Hall and Holkham Hall, Sennowe Park was the stunning backdrop for the last Norfolk Churches Trust boot sale and once again visitors are invited to loiter in the sunshine and browse and buy some treasures.

The Stately Car Boot sale at Sennowe Park, Guist. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The last Stately Car Boot Sale raised over £86,000 for the charity which gives much needed grants to assist with the upkeep of the county’s many historic churches.

This support is becoming increasingly more important with the increase of lead thefts from church roofs and the increasing wild weather. The trust’s aspiration is to exceed this total and enable them to help more villages, towns and cities who are struggling to find the funds to maintain the fabric of their churches.

Alongside the car boot sale there will be a silent auction offering a growing list of priceless and unique lots including a painting by Maggie Hambling, a watercolour by Gerard Stamp of a church of your choice, a flight over beautiful Norfolk and nature walks over land usually not accessible to the public.

Charlie and Virginia Temple-Richards at the stately car boot sale, Sennowe Park, in 2014 - Credit: Archant

In conjunction with the Stately Boot Sale there is a county-wide school art competition inviting children to take inspiration from their local churches.

There will be a food court with an exciting range of delicious locally sourced foods as well as a tea tent with homemade cakes to put your local WI to shame.

Sennowe Park has been made available for the sale by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Charles Temple-Richards. Sunday, May 1, 10am – 3pm. Sennowe Park is near Guist: NR20 5PB