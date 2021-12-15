Five things to do in Norfolk on New Year's Day

As the new year draws close, we've found the best places to spend the first day of 2022.

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks are back! See the spectacular show explode over the pier and seafront at 5pm.

The first horse racing of the year is at Fakenham Racecourse on January 1.

Action from the New Years Day race meeting at Fakenham - Credit: Archant

Start the year by helping the planet. Join the Norfolk Wildlife Trust beach clean at Cley from 10.30am-12. Free, booking essential. Or enjoy a New Year’s Day wander around Cley and Salthouse Marshes with the Norfolk Wildlife Trust from 10.30am to 1pm. Booking essential.

Pink footed geese on Cley Marshes - Credit: Danielle Booden

A New Year’s Day concert by Norwich Cathedral organist David Dunnett will include a selection of popular and festive organ music, starting at 11am on January 1.

David Dunnett, organist, Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Children will love Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail in the parkland at Felbrigg Hall until January 3. Join Percy and his animal friends and give nature a helping hand.

Pink footed geese on Cley Marshes - Credit: Danielle Booden



