Five things to do in Norfolk on New Year's Day
- Credit: Archant
As the new year draws close, we've found the best places to spend the first day of 2022.
Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks are back! See the spectacular show explode over the pier and seafront at 5pm.
The first horse racing of the year is at Fakenham Racecourse on January 1.
Start the year by helping the planet. Join the Norfolk Wildlife Trust beach clean at Cley from 10.30am-12. Free, booking essential. Or enjoy a New Year’s Day wander around Cley and Salthouse Marshes with the Norfolk Wildlife Trust from 10.30am to 1pm. Booking essential.
A New Year’s Day concert by Norwich Cathedral organist David Dunnett will include a selection of popular and festive organ music, starting at 11am on January 1.
Children will love Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail in the parkland at Felbrigg Hall until January 3. Join Percy and his animal friends and give nature a helping hand.
Most Read
- 1 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
- 2 Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country
- 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 4 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 5 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
- 6 Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood as you've never seen him before
- 7 3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent
- 8 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 9 Guy Warner's best places in the Cotswolds for festive food and drink
- 10 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire