The Tour of Britain comes to Dorset for penultimate race

The Tour of Britain has announced their route for September 2022, and it includes stage in Dorset.

This week, organisers of the Tour of Britain have revealed the routes for each stage of the competition. The second-to-last race will take place in the heart of Dorset, beginning at West Bay and heading over to Ferndown for the sprint to the finish. The route will take cyclists past some of the most iconic elements of the Jurassic Coast, including Durdle Door and Corfe Castle. Its a gruelling 180 kilometres of fast paced cycling that is sure to excite both locals and visitors/

The Dorset stage starts in West Bay and finishes in Ferndown - Credit: SWpix.com

Stage seven will take the riders from West Bay, known for its striking golden cliffs, to Ferndown via one of the most stunning routes in Tour history. Stage seven will run parallel with the West Dorset Heritage coast before passing through Dorchester, West Lulworth, and Corfe. The route heads inland towards Wareham, Milton Abbas, and Wimborne Minster, before finally looping round into the heart of Ferndown town centre.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said:

“As promised when we unveiled the Tour of Britain’s host regions in February, this year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition. Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues, and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”





Michael Woods leads up Great Orme with Wout Van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe following, 2021 - Credit: SWpix.com

While spectators can watch all the action by the roadside for free, race day hospitality packages offer guaranteed prime views of stage starts and finishes, complete with fine dining experiences. Visit sportsbreaks.com/Cycling for more information.

ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are. The race will also be shown in over 150 countries worldwide, in part thanks to the event’s partnerships with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

Last year’s star-studded race was won by Belgian rider Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma), with reigning world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third overall. A roadside crowd of over one million spectators resulted in the Tour of Britain brought in a huge amount of tourism and economic benefits. The team look forward to another incredibly successful year.

The full stages map shows where each race will take place - Credit: SWpix.com



