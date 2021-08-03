Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Dinosaur summer for Norwich

Published: 3:22 PM August 3, 2021   
A statue of a dinosaur with a cherry on its back, a tea stand on its head and balancing a plate on its arm

Afternoon Tea Rex is on Break’s GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Chantry Place

It's a huge dinosaur summer in Norwich with dinos in the streets, in cafes and restaurants, in the Forum - and one very famous dinosaur in the cathedral

IN THE CATHEDRAL 

Dippy the Diplodocus is welcoming visitors to Norwich Cathedral until October 30. 

The vast plastercast of a dinosaur wowed visitors to London’s Natural History Museum for many years and Norwich is the final date, and only cathedral, in his extended national tour. 

Entry to the Dippy on Tour exhibition is free and there are loads of linked events for dinosaur fans of all ages including Saturday storytime for children, a series of Tuesday evening talks focussing on faith and science through the ages, and Thursday events featuring film nights, organ recitals and art and photography evenings.  

Times and details at cathedral.org.uk 

Dippy the dinosaur from the Natural History Museum in the nave of Norwich Cathedral

Dippy the dinosaur from the Natural History Museum in the nave of Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith

ON THE STREETS 

Track down beautifully decorated T-rexes across Norwich until September 11. The T-rexes are part of the GoGoDiscover 2021 trail, painted by artists, sponsored by local businesses and raising money for local children’s charity Break. 

IN THE DARK

Dinos at Night at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, near Norwich, on August 14 includes  the splash zone, high ropes, theatre, funfair games, refreshments and live music at twilight – and the chance to find out about the night sky with Norwich Astronomy Club. 

IN LEGO

See a herd of Lego dinosaurs at the Forum, Norwich, from July 19-August 30. Book free tickets to see prehistoric giants (and tiny insects too) created in Lego by artist Warren Elsmore.  

The Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition and GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail are two of the dinosaur events happening in Norwich.

A whole host of dinosaur events are happening in Norwich this summer, including the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition and GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore/Victoria Pertusa

ON THE MENU

A dino-themed food trail in restaurants across Norwich runs until August 22. Try pterodactyl noodle nests, T-rexiffic sandwiches or many more prehistoric delights from participating restaurants inspired by the arrival of the GoGoDiscover t-rex trail and Dippy in the cathedral. The new food trail ranges from family favourites to fine dining and follows last year’s Love Light Norwich trail, also co-ordinated by Norwich Business Improvement District.



Norwich News

