Dinosaur summer for Norwich
- Credit: Chantry Place
It's a huge dinosaur summer in Norwich with dinos in the streets, in cafes and restaurants, in the Forum - and one very famous dinosaur in the cathedral
IN THE CATHEDRAL
Dippy the Diplodocus is welcoming visitors to Norwich Cathedral until October 30.
The vast plastercast of a dinosaur wowed visitors to London’s Natural History Museum for many years and Norwich is the final date, and only cathedral, in his extended national tour.
Entry to the Dippy on Tour exhibition is free and there are loads of linked events for dinosaur fans of all ages including Saturday storytime for children, a series of Tuesday evening talks focussing on faith and science through the ages, and Thursday events featuring film nights, organ recitals and art and photography evenings.
Times and details at cathedral.org.uk
ON THE STREETS
Track down beautifully decorated T-rexes across Norwich until September 11. The T-rexes are part of the GoGoDiscover 2021 trail, painted by artists, sponsored by local businesses and raising money for local children’s charity Break.
IN THE DARK
Dinos at Night at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, near Norwich, on August 14 includes the splash zone, high ropes, theatre, funfair games, refreshments and live music at twilight – and the chance to find out about the night sky with Norwich Astronomy Club.
IN LEGO
See a herd of Lego dinosaurs at the Forum, Norwich, from July 19-August 30. Book free tickets to see prehistoric giants (and tiny insects too) created in Lego by artist Warren Elsmore.
ON THE MENU
A dino-themed food trail in restaurants across Norwich runs until August 22. Try pterodactyl noodle nests, T-rexiffic sandwiches or many more prehistoric delights from participating restaurants inspired by the arrival of the GoGoDiscover t-rex trail and Dippy in the cathedral. The new food trail ranges from family favourites to fine dining and follows last year’s Love Light Norwich trail, also co-ordinated by Norwich Business Improvement District.