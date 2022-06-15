Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Watch Wimbledon on the big screen in Canterbury

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 11:35 AM June 15, 2022
Watch Wimbledon on the big screen at the Whitefriars Shopping Centre in Canterbury

Watch Wimbledon on the big screen at the Whitefriars Shopping Centre in Canterbury - Credit: Raph_PH / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Wimbledon is back this summer, and Whitefriars Shopping Centre in Canterbury will be showing every match on the big screen!

Whitefriars Shopping Centre in the heart of Canterbury will be once again showing Wimbledon on the big screen in their outdoor seating area. So pull up a deck chair and get watching the action on Centre Court.

Alongside watching the matches, you can also indulge in a tasty tipple of everyone's favourite summer drink, Pimms and some succulent strawberries and cream, just as if you were in Wimbledon for real!

Where: 14 Gravel Walk, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2TF

When: Between Monday 27th June to Sunday 10th July 2022

More information: www.whitefriars.co.uk/whats-on/wimbledon-at-whitefriars


