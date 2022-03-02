Win family tickets to the 2022 East Anglian Game & Country Fair!

Action from the main arena at the 2021 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Estate, near Thetford - Credit: Steve Adams

One of the east’s biggest country shows, The East Anglian Game & Country Fair, returns to the Euston estate this spring – and we have 10 sets of family tickets to the event to be won!

The show, held in the grounds of the home of the Duke and Duchess of Grafton, draws world class events and attractions, including the world famous JCB Dancing Digger Team, who wow crowds with their unusual and spectacular display and the Horseboarding UK Championships where speed, agility and bravery are all required.

There is a fantastic line-up of more free events to watch in the main arena and across the show grounds, including the much-loved British Scurry and Trials Driving Championships, Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team, Fens Falconry, gun dog displays, fishing demos with World Champion Fly Caster Hywel Morgan, the hilarious Sheep Show, traditional craft demonstrations, blacksmith demonstrations and much more!

Hundreds flocked to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Estate last year - Credit: Steve Adams

You can have a go at a range of country activities from clay shooting to fishing, ferret racing, archery and axe throwing, you can try the air rifle range, hold a bird of prey, enter your dog into the pet dog show, join in with your dog at the K9 Aqua Sports pool.

There are over 350 shopping stands with a wide variety of products from fashion and footwear to gun makers and fishing products. There are children’s activities, traditional fun fair, food hall with the Game Fair Country Kitchen, craft and gift marquees and much more.

A cookery workshop taking place at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair in 2021 - Credit: Steve Adams

You can get a flavour of the show highlights here.

The show takes place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April and advance discounted e-tickets are available now online at ukgamefair.co.uk or by calling 01263 735 828.Prices: adult £17, Children (5-16 Yrs) £7 and Family two adults and two children) £45, (offer valid until midday 18/04/22 and a small booking fee applies to phone orders). Under-fives enter free and car parking is free.

VIP Memberships and camping weekend tickets also available at discounted rates if booked in advance. Visit ukgamefair.co.uk for more information.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning a family pass to this great event simply complete this form. Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winners will be the first ten correct answers drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: Friday, April 8, 2022.