6 perfect places to pick up a pumpkin in Norfolk this Halloween

The nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air... Spooky season is firmly upon us!

With hopefully more trick-or-treaters out and about this year, the jack o’ lantern is always a great way to celebrate the season. There are places all over Norfolk to grab locally grown pumpkins, whether it’s a pick your own patch or a farm shop with a wider selection of pre-picked ones.

Read on for our selection of the best local places to grab a pumpkin in Norfolk this Halloween.

1.The Pumpkin House, Thursford

Opening on October 15 and 16, then from October 22 until Halloween on October 30, Thursford’s Pumpkin House is more than just somewhere to get pumpkins from – it’s practically a day out! A woodland trail lined with pumpkins and scarecrows leads to the unique handmade wooden house decorated with more than a thousand of the iconic orange gourds. A great day out for families, with free parking and entry.

pumpkinhouse.co.uk

What will you be creating with your pumpkins this October? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Hill Farm Farm Shop, Horstead

On the north side of Norwich, this farm shop has a huge amount of local produce and their pumpkin field is open five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday. If you fancy something a little different, especially if you have children with you, then be sure to swing by on the weekend of October 22 and 23 where they will have a photographer on-site for spooky photo ops. Also be sure to keep an eye out for the haybale spider!

facebook.com/Hill-Farm-Farm-Shop

3. White House Farm, Norwich

Nestled just outside Norwich city centre, near Sprowston and Rackheath, sits the award-winning White House Farm.

This year, they have been running a PYO pumpkin event which is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm (last entry to the patch is 3:30). Pop down for a wide selection of colourful pumpkins (they’re not all orange!) and expert advice from the team.

whfnorwich.com

Pick a perfect pumpkin from your favourite patch - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4.Wroxham Barns, Hoveton

If you want somewhere that takes spookiness very seriously, give some serious thought to Wroxham Barns’ huge annual Pumpkin Festival from October 22 to 30. Children’s tickets include a free pumpkin, and after they’ve picked their gourd there is a dedicated carving area and other activities including a potion school with the local witch.

There’s even a brand new ‘after dark’ picking experience running for four days from October 27 from 5:30 to 9:30.

wroxhambarns.co.uk

Pumpkins come in all sorts of different varieties, colours, shapes and sizes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Algy’s Farm Shop, Dereham

Running throughout October, you can swing by Bintree near Dereham for a PYO pumpkin spectacular at Algy’s Farm Shop. The pumpkin patch is open from 9:30 to 4:30 every day and has a huge variety of pumpkins from the tiny to the gigantic. There are even extra food stalls available to help you get right into the autumn spirit, with pizza, pulled pork, a hog roast, hot dogs, and bacon rolls – check the website for food opening times.

algys.co.uk

6. The Tacons Farm Shop, Great Yarmouth

Open for PYO pumpkins (as well as a host of other things including raspberries, blackberries and onions) throughout October, The Tacons is a beautiful spot for keeping things local while you get ready for spookiness.

The pumpkin patches are open every weekend from 10-4, and daily during the school half term.

thetacons.co.uk