Beautiful places to go wild swimming in Suffolk

The popularity of wild swimming has risen during the last year as people are choosing to get back to nature more and more. Here are some great places in Suffolk to try wild swimming



There are many reported health benefits to wild swimming including pain relief, improved circulation, boosted immune system and more. Here are some picture perfect Suffolk spots to try it for yourself.



*Please note this is just a guide and that the responsibility is the visitor's own when wild swimming. Please check before visiting that there are no restrictions due to private land in the area you plan on visiting.



Outney Common, River Waveney



This stretch of the River Waveney which is surrounded by pretty commons is a pretty place to visit in the summertime for some wild swimming and maybe a picnic on the banks. The water is of a good quality.



The river can be up to two metres deep in certain places. Be careful of canoes as this is also a popular sport for water sports.





Santon Downham, Little Ouse



Hidden away in the middle of Thetford Forest is the village of Santon Downham. The Little Ouse river runs nearby, marking the Norfolk/Suffolk border and makes for a lovely little spot for some wild swimming in the forest.





Knettishall Heath, Little Ouse



Not far from Santon Downham is the Knettishall Heath Nature Reserve. Managed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, this patchwork of pretty habitats includes meadows intersected by the river, woodland and heathland.



There are lots of pools within the lake that provide great swimming opportunities. Afterwards, enjoy a picnic or explore the nature reserve in all its varied beauty.





Dedham and Flatford, River Stour



Through the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty flows the River Stour, with lots of pretty places to do some wild swimming between the village of Dedham and Flatford.



Find a quiet spot for a dip in the water after a lovely explorative walk past some of painter John Constable's favourite places that feature in his famous paintings.





Fritton Lake, Somerleyton Estate



With over 1,000 acres of beautiful land, the Somerleyton Estate is comprised of the grand manor house, its gardens and stunning parkland. In the estate is the two-mile long Fritton Lake, which has become a mainstay for wild swimmers.



The estate is truly a chance to escape into nature and enjoy an afternoon without a worry in the world. There are lots of other activities to try at Fritton Lake including tennis, paddleboarding and cycling.





