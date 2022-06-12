On Safari with Kent Wildlife Trust





Kent Wildlife Trust will be welcoming bison to Kent very soon, as part of a ground-breaking wilding project that will restore biodiversity and tackle the climate crisis.

However, the arrival of bison is not the only exciting wildlife story in Kent this year - there are so many incredible projects taking place across the county.

Join Kent Wildlife Trust on a Wilder Kent Safari to learn about these projects and meander through our beautiful reserves. Which one appeals to you?



Restoring important landscapes at Ham Fen

Beavers have been beavering away at Ham Fen, near Sandwich, for over twenty years. On our safaris, we’ll show you how these incredible animals are restoring the waterways of Kent’s last fenland, and you’ll see the evidence of their activity: dams to slow the flow of water, carefully constructed lodges and gnawed tree trunks. For the best chance of seeing the beavers, you can join our guides at dawn or dusk, but you’ll have to be lucky!

Wildlife watching at Oare Marshes or Thornden Woods

Nature reserves are great places to soak up spectacular scenery, enjoy some peace and quiet, or explore new areas of the county and what they have to offer. You can try a safari as the sun sets over Oare Marshes near Faversham, or join a tour where you’ll be rewarded afterwards with a locally produced three-course lunch at the Three Mariners pub. Or you could capture the beauty of Thornden Woods on camera by joining a Kent based wildlife photographer on a safari, gaining tips and tuition to build up a portfolio of images to represent the reserve.

Learn about natural climate solutions at Blean Woods

It might not be immediately obvious, but introducing bison in our Wilder Blean project is all about restoring natural biodiversity. With species in the UK declining at their fastest rate for thousands of years, the Wilder Blean project is an opportunity to find out what nature can do. Join us at West Blean and Thornden Woods for a tour of the site and to hear more about this ambitious project. On selected dates you can really go green by cycling ,with a guide from Col’s Kent Bike Tours, from Canterbury West station over to the woods.

By coming along to any Wilder Kent Safari, you are supporting Kent Wildlife Trust’s work in tackling the climate and nature crises. Visit our website for upcoming dates - from £35 per adult: kentwildlifetrust.org.uk