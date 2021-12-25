25 ways to fill the Twixtmas days in Yorkshire

Give the new bike or scooter a run out at new trails at Sutton Bank - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the bit between Christmas and New Year something of a no man’s land, we’ve pulled together some Yorkshire activity ideas for you to make the most of the festive break. (Some of these may be restricted due to the changes in the government guidelines on covid)

1. Ride a new bike at Sutton Bank’s new trail

Get out and burn off some energy on your new wheels (or help your little ones’ burn off their sweet-filled energy!) at the new trails at Sutton Bank. There’s a new all-weather 1.5-mile family-friendly trail with a wider track than the other trails so families can ride side-by-side. There’s also a new pump track for mountain bikers! northyorkmoors.org.uk

2. Keep the magic alive at Temple Newsam Light Trail

Neon Tree by Culture Creative at Temple Newsam - Credit: Richard Haughton © Sony Music

Luckily for those of you who like to keep busy in the hazy period of Twixtmas, some festive events stay open until the new year. Extend the enchantment of Christmas at the stunning Temple Newsam Light Trail – an after-dark illuminated trail through festive gardens. Christmasattemplenewsam.seetickets.com

3. Take a mini break at the new No. 1 Guesthouse, York

Get the vinyl on - rooms at York's newest boutique hotel - Credit: No1 Guesthouse

If you’ve spent all your energy being the hostess with the most-ess, why not treat yourself to an escape away from home where you can be waited on hand and foot? The all-new No.1 Guesthouse in York opens in December and is the perfect spot to indulge in festivities. The chic interiors will be illuminated by Christmas lights and suites will be stocked with goodies to enjoy while listening to Frank Sinatra or Mariah Carey’s dulcet tones on vinyl players. Guesthousehotels.co.uk

4. Head out somewhere you’ve never been before

With Twixtmas a bit of a strange old time, why not use it to tick off something you’ve always wanted to do in Yorkshire but never got round to? Create a Yorkshire Bucket List full of things such as the Three Peaks, Malham Cove, head to the Food Capital of Yorkshire in Malton, or see Yorkshire’s highest and largest public art installation – Coldstones Cut near Pateley Bridge.

5. Catch a family show at Sleeping Beauty in Huddersfield

There’s nothing quite like catching a theatre show in the festive period, so make the most of the downtime and book tickets for a cosy show such as Sleeping Beauty at Marsden Mechanics Hall. marsdenmechanics.co.uk

6. Spend your Christmas pocket money at Whitby Winter Festival



Spend pocket money at Whitby's Winter Festival - Credit: English Heritage Photo Library

Don’t go letting that Christmas gift money go burning a hole in your pocket! Head out somewhere festive and soak up the last of the seasonal atmosphere while spending your money on treats. Whitby Winter Festival will have a market and a literature festival, so perfect for nick-nack shopping. Or the penny slots!



7. Blow away the cobwebs at Stockeld Enchanted Forest

Winter wanderings at Stockeld Park - Credit: Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Use the lazy period between Christmas and New Year to get out and stretch the legs and blow away the indulgence cobwebs in the frost. Stockeld Enchanted Forest provides the perfect location for such an outing, The magical world will keep all the family happy and smiling into the new year. stockeldpark.co.uk

8. Skate off some energy at Scarborough’s Winter Ice Rink

Love nothing more than a nostalgic skate around at Christmas and won’t get the chance in the run up to the big day? Scarborough’s Ice Rink will still be open between Christmas and New Year, so it could be a great activity for family fuel-burning!

9. Wind down at the Titanic Spa

Sometimes, the run up to Christmas and hosting on the day itself can really take it out of you. So send yourself off for a festive spa day at the Titanic Spa near Huddersfield. Their Winter Warmer Spa Day is a great excuse to de-stress after the Christmas rush, and get refreshed and ready to see in the new year. titanicspa.com

10. Plan a ‘treecycle' for charity

Plan to recycle your festive tree in aid of charity - Credit: Sue Ryder

There is no need to fret about what to do with your real Christmas tree after the festivities have ended. Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice near Keighley and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds are offering a green scheme to recycle it.

People who live in BD13, BD14, BD15, BD16, BD17, BD18, BD20, BD21, BD22, BD23, BD24, LS19, LS20 and LS29 postcodes will be able to have their Christmas trees collected from their homes from January 8. A donation is welcomed in return for collecting the trees, to support the charity’s work. . sueryder.org/christmastree or sueryder.org/yfctree



11. Catch the last lights at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Dino fun at Yorkshire Wildlife Park - Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

If you haven’t quite got enough of all the festive, mood-boosting twinkly lights this festive season, then take a trip out to catch the last of the enchanting lights at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Their Winter Illuminations and Lantern Trail is family fabulous. yorkshirewildlifepark.com



12. Cosy up with a Christmas movie

Make it a festive movie night at home - Credit: Getty

It’s simple, but it’s always a winner in the weird no man’s land that is Twixtmas! Make time for a special movie night. PJs on, twinkly lights ready and popcorn in abundance. Shut the world away and scoff Christmas chocolates while watching your favourite festive movie.

13. Spend your book tokens at The Piece Hall

Piece Hall is full of atmosphere at Christmas - and many independent stores - Credit: The Piece Hall

Lucky enough to be gifted lots of book tokens that you’re desperate to spend? The Piece Hall is a special place for a day out and indie store, The Book Corner is a wonderful spot for book worms. thepiecehall.co.uk

14. Test your new walking boots at a famous Yorkshire walk you’ve always wanted to do

Hit the heights with new winter walking boots - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have some of the famous walks in the county passed you by? Head to Ribblehead Viaduct, Ilkley Moor, Roseberry Topping, or Bronte Country and don your new walking gear to head out into the countryside.

15. Entertain the whole family at English Heritage Adventure Quests

A wonderful way to keep the little ones entertained and engaged in family time once the excitement of Christmas is over is to head to one English Heritage’s Adventure Quests. There’s one at Whitby Abbey and Brodsworth Hall this year, so head there to follow the clues and solve the quest together. english-heritage.org.uk

16. Make a cocktail with your Christmas Gin

Cocktail masterclass with your new gin supplies.... - Credit: Masons Gin

Make the most of not having work in the morning and take a look at what cocktails you could make with Mason’s seasonal recipe ideas. The Black Forest Martini is made for cosy nights by the fire!

INGREDIENTS

- 50ml Espresso Vodka

- 25ml Raspberry Gin

- 20ml Gomme Syrup

- 3 fresh Blackberries

- 3 dashes Chocolate Bitters

- Half a pipette of Foamer



SERVE

- Muddle blackberries with syrup

- Add all other ingredients and dry shake vigorously, then wet shake. Fine strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

- Garnish with 3 coffee beans with grated chocolate masonsofyorkshire.com

17. Get your festive glad rags on at a restaurant usually fully booked

Inviting: The Star at Harome - Credit: baileycooper.co.uk

Have you always wanted to go to the famous Star Inn at Harome, the Pipe and Glass, The Angel at Hetton, or perhaps Roots in York? Have you often found that you can’t get booked? The period between Christmas and New Year is actually one of the quietest in hospitality so you can often get a table at the best of the best!

18. Steal an adults’ break at Coniston Hotel NY breaks

De-stress at Coniston Hotel spa - Credit: Coniston Hotel

Eager to get away from the mayhem for a few days? The Coniston Hotel near Skipton has some wonderful options for their Twixtmas and New Year breaks, with quizzes, clay pigeon shooting and Champagne a’plenty! theconistonhotel.com

19. Use your new stationery to make NY resolutions

There’s nothing better than a whole bunch of new Christmas stationery ready to make the transition into the new year and a fresh start feel like the best one. A lovely idea while all the family is together is to hole up on a cold evening and make some resolutions – or fun plans - plus, you can all hold each other accountable!

20. Enjoy fresh air at YSP

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is always a good place to head to if you have little ones who need to burn off some steam and adults who’d still like to have a nice, cultured day out with a great café and shop too. There’s loads on there at the moment, so check it out on their website and see if it tickles your fancy. ysp.org.uk

21. Experience Christmas’ past at A Kirkgate Christmas Tale

Step back in time and see the ghosts of Christmas’ past to keep the festive fire alive at A Kirkgate Christmas Tale at York Castle Museum. The famous Victorian Street, Kirkgate, will be transformed into a glistening snow-covered ‘stage’ where spectacular large-scale projections present a very special Christmas story. yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk

22. Shop for your NYE outfit

Get excited for the calling in of the new year by heading to one of Yorkshire’s best shopping destinations and making a day trip of finding your NYE outfit. Try somewhere like McArthurGlen in York, Leeds city centre, York city centre, or Harrogate.

23. Do a BIG jigsaw with Yorkshire Jigsaw Store

Time to get in the mood to tackle a jigsaw - Credit: Getty

Always loved the idea of whiling away the time in front of the fire, glass of something nice in hand and dedicating all the hours to a fiendish family puzzle? Twixtmas is a brilliant excuse to sink your teeth into a 1000-piece-plus jigsaw puzzle, so head over to the Yorkshire Jigsaw Store in Easingwold for some real county inspiration. theyorkshirejigsawstore.co.uk

24. Use up your leftovers with a tasty feast

Turkey traybake - you know you want to..... - Credit: Farmison

Turkey leftovers are a key player in Twixtmas days. But, what to do with them? Farmison has a wonderful recipe for a Turkey and Bombay Potato Traybake for something just that little bit different. farmison.com

25. Create a 2022 activity jar

Things to do in 2022 - fill your activity jar with ideas... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sit together as a family, get your new pens out and create a jar full to the brim of activities you want to do together in 2022. There’s loads happening across Yorkshire, so get things in there like concerts at Harewood House, The Great Yorkshire Show, York Open Studios, or Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival.