Enter the 2022 Lancashire Life reader photo competition

Win

We may be biased, but we feel that Lancashire and the Lake District are among the most picture perfect places in the world – and our free-to-enter competition is the perfect way to celebrate that beauty.

From the peaks of the Lakeland fells to the wide golden sands of the Lancashire coast and from there to the lush Ribble Valley and glorious Pennine moors, there are spectacular landscapes and incredible views in every corner of the region. And there can be dramatic changes to the scenery depending on the season, the weather and the time of day.

All of that makes this region a playground for photographers and every year we honour the best pictures taken by amateur photographers in our ever-popular competition.

Entries are now open for the 2022 competition, which is once again sponsored by Wilkinson Cameras. They have provided brilliant prizes for our winners since 2010 and this year our winner will receive a SonyZV-1 camera worth £700.

To enter, simply email your best pictures, telling us where they were taken and including your contact details, to photocomp@lancashirelife.co.uk.

The competition closes on September 30th and there are just two rules: the competition is not open to professional photographers, and while the pictures can contain any subject matter – landscapes, wildlife, views or people – all shots must be taken in Lancashire or the Lake District.

We’ll print entries in the magazine each month.

The 2022 prizes

First prize in the 2022 readers' photography competition, a Sony ZV-1 worth £699 - Credit: SOny

1st: Sony ZV-1 worth £699*. It’s an award-winning and very versatile, lightweight compact camera which has been specially designed for vlogging and video work. It has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth and can be used for live-streaming.

2nd: £200 voucher to spend on ProMaster products at Wilkinson Cameras. The ProMaster range features all the photography essentials, including tripods, lens caps, media cards, filters, bags and more. To find out more, go to wilkinson.co.uk/brands/promaster

3rd: £100 voucher to spend on ProMaster products at Wilkinson Cameras.

*Price at time of competition launch.