Newquay: a pawsome place to holiday with your dog

It's a popular surfing spot but Newquay is also quietly emerging as one of Cornwall’s most dog-friendly towns on the north coast. We pick our favourite choices on where to stay and eat with your canine companion.

Where to stay

Lewinnick Lodge

A boutique restaurant with rooms, Lewinnick Lodge sits on the clifftop on the beautiful Pentire Headland, with 360-degree vistas across the Atlantic. It has six stylish dog-friendly bedrooms, a large dining room, dog friendly bar, lounge and a terrace with lots of outdoor seating. It’s also surrounded by scenic walking spots, and dog friendly beaches, with the South West Coast Path on the doorstep. Dogs will be happy to discover a comfy bed, bowl and treats left in the rooms, as well as printouts of the best dog friendly walking routes provided at reception.

Dogs will be happy to find a comfy bed, bowl and treats left in the rooms at Lewinnick Lodge - Credit: Natalie Millar-Partridge

Dine with your dog: Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome in the bar and outdoor areas where you can enjoy oceanside dining. Dishes celebrate the best of local ingredients with a contemporary twist. Seasonal menus include brasserie favourites, transformed into signature dishes, with a little added Cornish flair.

Doggie fee: There is an extra charge of £20 per night for your canine pal to stay too.

lewinnicklodge.co.uk

The Esplanade

Beachfront hotel, The Esplanade reopened in spring 2021 following an extensive refurbishment. It has spacious rooms, an indoor pool and a sea-fronted restaurant overlooking Fistral Beach. A favourite for dog walkers, as well as with the local surfing and kitesurfing communities, it has direct access to the Quicksilver Surf School.

There are ten dog-friendly bedrooms where dogs are provided with their own beds, as well as eating and drinking bowls, treats and poo bags.

The Esplanade hotel has ten dog-friendly bedrooms - Credit: Matthew Hawkey

Dine with your dog: Though the main restaurant isn’t dog-friendly, your four-legged friends are welcome to join you in the lounge area where a table can be set up, allowing you to enjoy breakfast and dinner with your dog at your side.

Doggie fee: There’s an additional fee of £15 per night for dogs.

esplanadehotelnewquay.co.uk

The Headland Hotel

Allow your pampered pooch to experience four-star luxury by the beach, either in the hotel itself, or in one of the self-catering cottages. Traditional elegance and a little old school grandeur make for an exceptional coastal escape. Dogs are welcomed with open arms, fussed over by staff and spoilt with a welcome pack that includes a bowl, blanket, food and treats. The hotel is situated on a peninsula, overlooking Fistral beach, one of several beaches along the north coast that accept dogs all year round. Step outside, and you’re straight on the path to the sandy stretch.

Dogs are welcomed with open arms at the Headland Hotel - Credit: Natalie Millar-Partridge

Dine with your dog: Dogs and owners are welcome for food and drink in the hotel’s ballroom, bar and outside terrace. The Terrace menu and the famous afternoon teas are firm favourites with dog owners. Guests staying can also enjoy breakfast with their four-legged friends at their side in the ballroom and room service is offered around-the-clock. If arranged prior to dining, staff will happily dog-sit for the duration.

Doggie fee: All hotel rooms and cottages are dog friendly with a surcharge of £24 per night.

headlandhotel.co.uk

Watergate Bay

The only hotel at Watergate Bay, guests can enjoy the exclusivity of the location with 180-degree uninterrupted sea views, sitting above a two-mile stretch of golden sand. Watergate Bay is another of Cornwall’s rated surfing beaches and the stylish, family friendly hotel has a focus on active relaxation and seafaring activities. It has 40 dog-friendly rooms, as well as seven spacious dog-friendly beach lofts with views across the bay. Dog beds and feeding bowls are provided.

Dine with your dog: Dogs are welcome to join you in The Beach Hut and The Living Space, both of which are on site.

Doggie fee: Dogs are charged at £15 per night, and £5 per night for an additional dog.

watergatebay.co.uk

The Hayloft, Watergate Bay

The Hayloft is a gorgeous self-catering retreat (bookable at Luxury Coastal Holidays) just a few minutes-drive from Watergate Bay. This stone barn-conversion has an open-plan living area, log-burning stove and views across the fields that back the bay. Dogs have the freedom to potter outside, as well as lots of space to relax inside and there are an array of exhilarating walks right on your doorstep.

Doggie fee: There is no additional charge for dogs

luxurycoastal.co.uk

Cosy comfort for humans, and dogs, following a refurbishment at The Esplanade hotel - Credit: Matthew Hawkey

Where to eat

The Beach Hut at Watergate Bay

A laidback beachside hangout that welcomes dogs with open arms. Tuck into simply cooked, tasty dishes, with a view of Watergate Bay’s two-mile stretch – the perfect spot for a sundowner, whilst watching the surf. It’s perfect for a warming drink after a cold water swim, a lazy brunch before a day at the beach or a casual lunch or supper with friends. Dogs are allowed throughout the entire restaurant, with water bowls and treats provided.

watergatebay.co.uk

Pizza Jockeys

Head to the popular Fore Street Café to find this seasonal pop up, Wednesday to Saturday. Expect scrape-the-plate-clean tasty pizzas and garlic breads with unique toppings, using the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. It has a homely vibe with a log burning stove and cosy seating. Your pal will be welcomed with open arms, with treats and a water bowl, as well as a blanket to snuggle up on.

pizzajockeys.co.uk

Rick Stein, Fistral

Tuck into fish and chips and curries while overlooking Fistral Beach. Whether it’s a quick lunch stop or a takeout for the beach, the much lauded Stein Fish and chips – served with homemade tartare or Goan curry sauce – won’t disappoint. A selection of Asian kitchen curries are also available, along with homemade desserts and Trealeavens Cornish ice cream.

rickstein.com

The Bottle

This restaurant and wine bar is located just a stone’s throw from the town centre. It’s perfect for an intimate date night or a social gathering with friends and your beloved pooch is welcome to join you too. The atmosphere is relaxed with low lighting and a tropical vibe. Your four-legged friend will be happy to kick at your heels and may even be treated to a small piece of charcuterie.

thebottlenqy.co.uk

Dogs are made to feel welcome at The Esplanade Hotel - Credit: Matthew Hawkey

The Fish House

Paul Harwood’s restaurant welcomes dogs during the lunchtime service, allowing you to kick back after a long beach walk and enjoy locally caught fish and shellfish, straight from the Newquay Harbour. This award-winning restaurant overlooks Fistral Beach and is a stone’s throw from the shore.

thefishhousefistral.com

Sea Spray Fistral

This super dog-friendly beachside café, with a handy takeout hatch below, has a laidback holiday vibe, with dreamy sea views across Fistral Beach. The standard of food and drink is high, with everything sustainably sourced. Renowned for their superb coffee, it’s a great pit stop for an on-the-go bite or a refreshing drink while exploring Newquay’s coast.

@seasprayfistral

Jam Jar Café

If you’re after an energising smoothie or a slice of delicious homemade cake, head to the Jam Jar café. It’s set back from the beach in Alma Place and has a couple of small tables and seating out front and it welcomes dogs with treats and water bowls.

jamjar.cafe

The Headland Hotel overlooks Fistral beach, one of several beaches that accept dogs all year round - Credit: The Headland Hotel

Play on the beach

Newquay offers some of the most exhilarating walking spots to explore with your four-legged friend. Think miles of sandy beaches and dramatic cliff walks, with uninterrupted sea views.

Most of Newquay’s beaches are dog friendly all year round, including Towan, Fistral and Watergate Bay, but there are some restrictions on Lusty Glaze, Porth and Tolcarne beaches.

Fistral fun

At the heart of Newquay is Fistral Beach which stretches across a four-mile radius, split between north Fistral and south Fistral. The vast sands and dunes make it an outstanding beach for your furry friend to run and play with other dogs. Backed by steep sand dunes, you can take the path all the way up into the town, or head over the rocks at the south end to Pentire headland.

Take a walk on the Pentire headland with your dog - Credit: Natalie Millar-Partridge

Pentire Headland and Crantock

With the Pentire Headland and the South West Coast Path on Newquay’s doorstep, you are spoilt for choice with scenic walking routes. Crantock Beach is also dog-friendly all year round and the Gannel Estuary, which separates Newquay and Crantock village, is good for walks and offers a glimpse of the town’s seafaring past.

Watergate Bay

Watergate Bay has two-miles of sweeping sand to run and play on, backed by striking rock formations and intriguing caves. Pick up the South West Coast Path from Porth Beach to Watergate Bay, taking in some captivating sea views along the way.