WIN a holiday to the Isles of Scilly worth £1000

Feeling the need for space has never been so important. For a suitably quiet option for socially distanced holidays by the sea, it doesn’t get much better than a holiday on the Isles of Scilly.

More than 140 islands - of which five are inhabited - sit afloat in the Atlantic Ocean 28 miles off the Cornish coast. Surrounded by turquoise shimmering water and big skies, they all have their distinctive characteristics and charm, and are a world apart in every way. Life is simpler and moves at a slower pace, giving you time and space for reflection and a chance to rediscover ‘you’ and recharge. In fact, it is like nowhere else in England.

Escape for a spot of unadulterated relaxation and far-reaching island views, and an abundance of small, independent eateries, galleries and retail outlets, and next-to-empty beaches, even in peak season.

With its Caribbean-like quality, frequently captured by resident artists, its many rocky islets, woodlands, heaths, grasslands, wetlands and dunes offer a variety of habitats for wildlife and is commonly used as a stopgap for migratory birds looking for a convenient resting spot.

St Mary’s is the largest inhabited island and is the perfect spot from which to explore the other inhabited islands and island-hop your way around Scilly. Tresco, St Martin’s, St Agnes and Bryher are alluring, with their snow-white sand, sub-tropical splendour, and historic landmarks.





The isles are accessible by passenger ferry and plane with Isles of Scilly Travel islesofscilly-travel.co.uk or by helicopter with Penzance Helicopters penzancehelicopters.co.uk. For more information on the Isles of Scilly, go to visitislesofscilly.com

WIN A HOLIDAY ON THE ISLANDS

To experience all that Scilly has to offer we’ve teamed up with the official tourism organisation Islands’ Partnership to offer one lucky Devon Life reader the chance to win a holiday for two on St. Mary’s worth £1,000! You’ll board Skybus with Isles of Scilly Travel islesofscilly-travel.co.uk from Lands’ End Airport and stay two nights at the award-winning 16th Century Star Castle Hotel star-castle.co.uk in a garden room with sea view. Located on the Garrison, this family-owned hotel was built in the reign of Elizabeth I in the shape of an eight-pointed star and remains fully intact and steeped in history to this day.



The cosy bar was once the dungeon, the Castle restaurant housed the officers’ mess and there are three tiny guardhouses outside that make perfect cosy boltholes for single travellers.

The hotel is renowned for its excellent cuisine with seafood and meat sourced almost exclusively from Cornwall and local produce grown within the islands’ temperate climate all-year-round.

Closing date is July 15, 2021.

