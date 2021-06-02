Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Win a luxury stay at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey

The Atlantic Hotel

Published: 8:48 AM June 2, 2021   
The beautiful beaches of Jersey

The beautiful beaches of Jersey - Credit: Andy Le Gresley Photography

Great British Life is delighted to have teamed up with one of the finest hotels in the Channel Islands – The Atlantic Hotel – to offer one lucky reader the opportunity to win a luxurious short break at this Small Luxury Hotel of the World.

The Atlantic Hotel

With this year being a “year of Staycation” there’s no better destination than the island of Jersey with its English heritage yet exotic French influence and flavours, and boasting the most sunshine hours in Britain. And with value flights on offer from regional airports including Newcastle, Leeds-Bradford, Manchester and Birmingham, you can be there in under two hours!

The Atlantic is owned by Patrick and Treena Burke and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Boasting four AA red stars and four AA rosettes for its Ocean Restaurant, the hotel is set in a unique position on the island’s west coast – commanding breath-taking views over the five-mile golden stretch of St Ouen’s Bay and the Jersey National Park - and its guests can enjoy some of the finest sunsets in the British Isles.

The Ocean Restaurant at the Atlantic Hotel

Our lucky winner will win a two night stay for two people sharing a golf view room. Whilst staying at The Atlantic, you’ll also be treated to a full Jersey breakfast each morning, a special Celebration Menu on one night and the chance to eat from the Market Menu on your second night.

For your chance to win this fabulous stay at The Atlantic Hotel, Jersey, simply answer the question correctly in the online form below.

And for those not lucky enough to win this fabulous prize, you can still book your very own luxury break at The Atlantic by visiting www.theatlantichotel.com

