Pretty holiday cottages to rent on the Suffolk coast

Published: 9:24 AM May 6, 2021

If you're looking for a seaside staycation, Suffolk is one of the best places in the country to try, with its quiet beaches, pretty towns and old country pubs



18 Undercliffe, Felixstowe



The perfect beachside apartment from which to explore everything that Felixstowe has to offer, 18 Undercliffe has two bedrooms and can accommodate up to four guests for a seafront staycation. There is a balcony with chairs and table to enjoy breakfast with a view over the sea and large windows that flood the apartment with natural light.



What to visit nearby: Landguard Fort has over 400 years of history as an important defence on the east coast and is a fascinating place to visit for history lovers (NB: the tentative open date is May 17). Explore the pretty Sea Front Gardens, spot the Martello Towers or try your hand at some crazy golf.



Food and drink: Try Indian fusion dining at Blue Naan, fish and chips at The Regal Fish Bar or The White Horse for Sunday lunch.





4 The Dunes, Thorpeness



Located in the town of Thorpeness, this attractive self-catered holiday cottage has a terraced area that the whole family can enjoy together which leads from the kitchen diner. With views of the sea and the Meare, this is a great spot for a peaceful break.



What to visit nearby: Picnic at the Meare with the famous House in the Clouds protruding from the trees, spend the day at the beach or immerse yourself in the surrounding flora and fauna with a long walk in the countryside.



Food and drink: Try The Dolphin for food made with locally sourced ingredients and a pretty garden for alfresco drinks in the sunshine on warmer days.





Trehafod, Aldeburgh



Backing directly onto the seafront in Aldeburgh, Trehafod is a pretty red bricked house with two bedrooms that sleep four people in total. It has a courtyard garden with easy access to the beach straight across the little road.



What to visit nearby: Aldeburgh beach is known for its soft sand and wide open skies. Don't miss the famous Scallop sculpture, a tribute to Suffolk composer Benjamin Britten, which stands on the beach. Take a canoe ride along the River Alde with Iken Canoes.



Food and drink: Try the Lighthouse for Michelin Bib Gourmand approved food.





The Lookout, Felixstowe



With sweeping views over the Deben Estuary, this is an architecturally interesting house for a bigger family stay, with four bedrooms that sleep up to eight people. The large dining table will be perfect for a big breakfast while enjoying sea views before heading out for long beach walks, a visit to Felixstowe or to spend the afternoon in a pub garden. Modern amenities include lovely bathrooms with freestanding tubs and walk in showers, big windows across the house and WiFi.



What to visit nearby: The Deben Estuary is an important protected site for its wild birds, wetlands, geological and biological interest. Golfers and sailing aficionados can also enjoy their sports with the nearby golf course and sailing club.



Food and drink: The Ferry Boat Inn in the hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry is a 15th century pub, originally an inn for travellers and fishermen, which is now a cosy place to hide away and enjoy some drinks and traditional pub grub.





The Stable, Orford



This barn conversion has been refurbished with modern furnishings but retains a cosy and homely feel. There are two bedrooms for up to four people to enjoy a quiet escape in Orford. It is a good landing point to explore some great coastal attractions on the coast.



What to visit nearby: Orford Ness is a haven for nature lovers, being internationally recognised as a site of important conservation works. This is a peaceful place to go walking or bird watching. Take a stroll through Orford and visit the 12th century Orford Castle. Legend has it a wild man was caught in a fishing net in around 1167 and the story has supposedly lead to the proliferation of wild men carvings in the surrounding area.



Food and drink: The Kings Head in the village dates all the way back to the 13th century. This beautiful red brick pub will be the perfect drop in after a long beach walk and explore of the village.

