12 beautiful cottages on Airbnb in Dorset

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 11:33 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 11:51 AM June 9, 2021
Thomas Hardy's Cottage and its vibrant and charmingly traditional garden is a popular National Trust property in Higher Bockhampton, Dorset

Thomas Hardy's Cottage and its vibrant and charmingly traditional garden is a popular National Trust property in Higher Bockhampton, Dorset - Credit: Phillip Capper/Flickr

We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Dorset for your perfect country getaway.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Dorset alone.

So just how do you sift through to find your perfect stay? One way is to look at Superhost status. This is a badge that Airbnb give some of their users who offer an excellent experience to guests, and are regularly checked to ensure a high standard. The other accolade to look out for is Airbnb Plus, a relatively new addition to the company's search filters. According to their website, the Plus listings offer "exceptional quality, comfort and style". This does mean they tend to be a little more expensive, but will never disappoint even the highest of expectations.


With all this in mind, we've found the 12 best cottages to stay in around Dorset with Airbnb which all have Superhost status and a few are also Plus holders. Sometimes there's nothing better than to get comfortable in a cosy cottage after a long day of exploring the surrounding countryside. 

1. Baskerville Cottage, Stour Row

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbBaskerville Cottage-—Countryside Boutique Retreat

2. Beautiful Restored Cottage, Shroton 

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbBeautiful Restored Cottage in the heart of Dorset.

3. Little Thatched Cottage, Cerne Abbas

3 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbLittle Thatch Cottage - Cerne Abbas, Dorset

4. Cove Cottage, Portland

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbCove cottage on the Jurassic coast Portland

5. 18th Century Cottage, Shaftesbury 

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbC18th Cottage 1 Bedroom Shaftesbury Old Town

6. Thatched Cottage, Tarrant Gunville

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

View on AirbnbA Thatched Cottage in the North Dorset Countryside

7. The Thatched Cottage, Cranborne

8 guests | 4 bedrooms | 5 beds

View on AirbnbThe Thatched Cottage, Cranborne

8. Parnham Cottage, Netherbury

5 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

View on AirbnbLarge, pretty Parnham cottage, Netherbury Bridport

9. Centre Cottage, Shaftesbury

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbCottage in centre of Shaftesbury for 4/5 guests

10. The Old Forge, Milton Abbas

6 guests | 4 bedrooms | 4 beds

View on AirbnbLarge Thatched Grade 2 Cottage

11. The Grange, Netherbury

8 guests | 3 bedrooms | 5 beds

View on AirbnbThe Grange, newly converted barn in Dorset

12. Groom's Cottage, Shaftesbury

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

View on AirbnbGrooms Cottage - The Scullery
