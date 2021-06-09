12 beautiful cottages on Airbnb in Dorset

Published: 11:33 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM June 9, 2021

We list the best Airbnb has to offer in Dorset for your perfect country getaway.

This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Dorset alone.

So just how do you sift through to find your perfect stay? One way is to look at Superhost status. This is a badge that Airbnb give some of their users who offer an excellent experience to guests, and are regularly checked to ensure a high standard. The other accolade to look out for is Airbnb Plus, a relatively new addition to the company's search filters. According to their website, the Plus listings offer "exceptional quality, comfort and style". This does mean they tend to be a little more expensive, but will never disappoint even the highest of expectations.



With all this in mind, we've found the 12 best cottages to stay in around Dorset with Airbnb which all have Superhost status and a few are also Plus holders. Sometimes there's nothing better than to get comfortable in a cosy cottage after a long day of exploring the surrounding countryside.

1. Baskerville Cottage, Stour Row

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

2. Beautiful Restored Cottage, Shroton

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

3. Little Thatched Cottage, Cerne Abbas

3 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

4. Cove Cottage, Portland

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

5. 18th Century Cottage, Shaftesbury

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

6. Thatched Cottage, Tarrant Gunville

2 guests | 1 bedrooms | 1 beds

7. The Thatched Cottage, Cranborne

8 guests | 4 bedrooms | 5 beds

8. Parnham Cottage, Netherbury

5 guests | 2 bedrooms | 2 beds

9. Centre Cottage, Shaftesbury

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds

10. The Old Forge, Milton Abbas

6 guests | 4 bedrooms | 4 beds

11. The Grange, Netherbury

8 guests | 3 bedrooms | 5 beds

12. Groom's Cottage, Shaftesbury

4 guests | 2 bedrooms | 3 beds