Experience Ream Hills Holiday Park’s new geodesic domes

Promotion

Published: 11:28 AM June 25, 2021

Escape the hustle and bustle with a relaxing break in one of Ream Hills Holiday Park’s brand new, luxury, geodesic domes

Just a few miles from the beautiful Lancashire coastline, Ream Hills Holiday Park is the ideal place to enjoy a break away.

A Lancashire Tourism Awards winner in both 2018 and 2019, the family-run site is heading towards its sixth year with more accommodation options than ever before, as well as plenty of facilities to add to guests’ time on site. ‘We pride ourselves on being completely different to everywhere else,’ says park manager, Katie Lewin, whose father launched the park. ‘We’re always thinking of what we can do next and really push the boat out with what we can offer our customers.’

A stay with style

Being different is certainly the park’s USP, having recently added four geodesic domes (think strikingly modern and spacious glamping structures) to its variety of accommodation options. ‘We were looking to do something a bit different and we thought they’d be the perfect escape for families and people with young children,’ says Katie.

The domes, which sleep up to six people, boast stunning views over the lake, while a bespoke approach to the design of each one, gives guests a unique camping experience with modern luxuries.

Relax in the comfort of one of the park’s new geodesic domes - Credit: Ream Hills Holiday Park

Guests enter into a stylish living and sleeping area, with contemporary furnishings creating a modern and homely space. Each structure is equipped with a lounge area with a projector TV and WiFi, while electricity and central heating add to the cosy feel.

The four-person domes contain a master king bed, a single bed and a hammock sleeping a child up to 120cm, while the six person domes feature a master king bed, a double bed and two hammocks for two children up to the same height.

Each dome benefits from its own bathroom and kitchen-diner, located just feet away in a separate amenity area. The attractive kitchen comes with an oven, fridge, kettle and toaster, while the bathroom contains a toilet and shower cubicle.

Each dome also has its own private decking area with a table and chairs – the perfect place to watch the sun set over the lake before a night under canvas.

Keeping guests busy

The park also features a range of facilities, including its own 12-acre lake created from a naturally-occurring spring. It’s home to Blackpool Wake Park with an inflatable obstacle course and activities including kayaking and wakeboarding for adventurous guests to enjoy. An onsite play area is also available for little ones, while a lakeside café bar serves a selection of tasty treats.

The park is located within easy driving distance of Blackpool and all its amenities, as well as Lytham St Annes and Preston.

The uniqueness of Ream Hills’ new domes, combined with the park’s facilities and location, mean you don’t even have to leave Lancashire to experience the perfect getaway this year.

Ream Hills offers a range of accommodation options - from touring caravan pitches right through to luxury lodges - Credit: Ream Hills Holiday Park

Thinking outside the box

As well as the new geodesic domes and over 80 pitches for touring caravans, Ream Hills offers a variety of self-catering accommodation options – many with hot tubs – for a range of different budgets.

The park features a number of lodges (including the pet-friendly Pawprint Cottage), accommodating between two and six guests. The park boasts two spectacular two-storey Canadian log cabins made from Western Red Cedar Wood brought in from British Columbia. These luxury log homes sleep up to eight adults and two children and offer tranquil views overlooking the lake.

There’s even a farmhouse available to rent for larger groups sleeping up to 17, as well as a static American RV, a converted Lynx helicopter and four glamping pods. ‘We really do look after our customers,’ says Katie. ‘We aim to provide every guest with the best holiday possible.’

Book your stay at Ream Hills Holiday Park by visiting reamhills.co.uk