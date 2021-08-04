Published: 10:45 AM August 4, 2021

Hampshire is famed for its gorgeous coastline, and what better way to admire it than overlooking the ocean? Make a day of visiting one of these beautiful piers and see what views and activities it has to offer...



Hythe Pier has a railway and a ferry station - Credit: Flickr/grassrootsgroundswell



Hythe Pier

Where? Hythe, Southampton

What’s nearby? The American Garden, filled with an abundance of flowers, sights and scents

Where to eat? Seashells Lounge Bar, which offers fresh seafood and a lovely view of the pier

This pier is both beautiful to look at and brilliantly useful transport wise, being home to both a railway and a ferry that connects Southampton and the town of Hythe. It’s the oldest continuously operating public pier train in the world, making for a historically and scenically interesting trip. When travelling on the ferry you can also see the best views of the cruise liners in port like the Queen Victoria, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth, when they’re at home.



Clarence Pier is unusual as it goes along rather than across the water - Credit: Flickr/Silly Little Man



Clarence Pier

Where? Southsea, Portsmouth

What’s nearby? Spinnaker Tower, which you can walk around and even walk up

Where to eat? Southsea Street Food, which has everything from fry ups to fish and chips

All the fun of the fair can be found at Clarence Pier. Filled with amusements galore, it’s a marvellous place to take the family. Unlike most piers, Clarence goes along the coast rather than across the sea – which considering how many attractions it holds, is rather practical. Waltzers, ferris wheels and log flumes are just some of the rides on offer, as well as the patience-consuming penny slots and claw machines.

Although The Royal Pier is in need of restoration, it still is striking - Credit: Flickr/Ronald Saunders



The Royal Pier

Where? Southampton

What’s nearby? The Medieval Merchant’s house, which has been restored to its 14th century glory

Where to eat? Kuti’s Brasserie, housed in the gatehouse and offering authentic Indian cuisine

Unfortunately after years of attacks rebuilds, the pier itself now is derelict. However, it still holds lovely fond memories for the people of Southampton. The pavilion that originally stood was a popular dance venue in the 1940s, and many locals met partners there. Romance is still kept alive though, with the striking Grade II listed gatehouse still standing and housing a popular Indian restaurant which also doubles as a wedding venue.

Despite having been damaged by three fires in the past, South Parade Pier is a fully functioning, glorious pier - Credit: Flickr/b k



South Parade Pier

Where? Southsea, Portsmouth

What’s nearby? Henry VIII’s moated Southsea Castle, which is free to enter

Where to eat? The Gaiety Bar, which has food including sharing platters that can be ordered with bottomless prosecco

For luxurious sights of the Isle of Wight and the chance to partake in your favourite seaside activities, South Parade Pier has plenty to offer. Enjoy the delicious ice cream, afternoon tea by the sea, and rides and games which all line the 180 metres of decking. Like the other piers it has seen numerous restorations, having been set on fire three times – most notably during the filming of the 70s satirical film Tommy. It also has a popular live music venue, which has seen performances from David Bowie, Genesis, and Peter Sellers.



The elegant Yarmouth Pier is built with greenheart hardwood - Credit: Flickr/Jon Taylor



Yarmouth Pier

Where? Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

What’s nearby? The Needles cliffs, rocks and lighthouse, which are beautifully picturesque

Where to eat? The King’s Head, which is brimming with hearty comfort foods

This is the longest wooden pier in England, stretching a glorious 186 metres and offering an unparalleled walk that showcases the beauty of the area. It was originally built for paddle steamers and ships still occasionally dock here. Plan your visit by having a meal nearby and then walking here for a simply perfect weekend treat. The end of this elegant structure is also a great spot for fishing. It is built with greenheart hardwood that only lasts 15-20 years, and it currently needs donations for restoration.