Heatwave reveals ancient Yorkshire bridge, not seen since the 1950s

The low levels of water has revealed an old bridge that was previously submerged at Baitings Reservoir, Ripponden - Credit: David Birchall

The current heatwave and national drought has revealed an old structure on the Lancashire and Yorkshire border which has not been seen since 1956.

The old packhorse bridge at Baitings Reservoir is now clearly visible as water levels have dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

Baitings Reservoir is owned by Yorkshire Water and provides water to the surrounding population and takes its name from of the hamlet that was flooded under the new dam. The old bridge lies directly below a modern bridge that is part of the road called Back O' Th' Height.

The bridge was on an old road linking Yorkshire and Lancashire, and can now be accessed just off the current A58 road, a few miles west of Ripponden.

The area has attracted a number of visitors over the summer, who are keen to take the rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of this part of the area's history.

The Yorkshire Water website has two walks that take in Baitings reservoir, starting from the free car park in line with the wall of the dam (HX6 4LR).

Low water levels at Baitings Reservoir, Ripponden - Credit: David Birchall

Over the border in Derbyshire, the dry weather has revealed revealed the remnants of an ornate 17th century garden design at Chatsworth

What unusual sights have you seen in Yorkshire due to the heatwave? Send your images to us at photos@yorkshirelife.co.uk or tag us in your instagram posts at @yorkshirelifemag