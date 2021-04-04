Published: 3:00 PM April 4, 2021

The whole family are sure to have a wonderful time at one of these locations where four-legged friends are welcome



Rose Cottage, Rottingdean

How much? Prices from £685

This sweet cottage is full of character, with softly shaded decor, wooden beams, and even an open fireplace for those cooler nights in. Your dog will have plenty of room to roam in the enclosed garden space, which you can watch them enjoy while you relax in the gazebo. If venturing there in warmer weather, there’s even a barbecue.



For a quick dose of sea air, the property is just five minutes from the ocean. Brighton Harbour and its cosmopolitan city centre is just a short drive away for a full day trip, and there are several National Trust properties within easy reach.

More information at cottages.com

The Dog and Trout, North End Near Findon

How much? Prices from £607

How aptly named is this holiday cottage? Your canine companion will love the backdrop of the South Downs National Park, as it’s got plenty of dog walking room. The property is a renovated barn, which gives it a wonderfully charming feel. Relax in the open plan living space, enjoy dinner in the duck egg blue kitchen, or eat al fresco on the large patio.



For a romantic stroll, head into the quintessentially British village of Findon and pick up a box of treats from the chocolate truffle shop. Or for a family day trip, head to Worthing for sea and sand.

More information at sykescottages.com

West End Farm, near Heathfield

How much? Prices from £685

This Victorian property beautifully blends old and new together, with period and modern features giving it a stylish look. There’s a lovely carpet for your dog to laze on by the authentic 1800s wood burner, as well as sliding doors nearby so they can easily hop out for a run around the south-facing garden.



It used to be a working rose farm until the 1950s, and there are still plenty of blooms to be found outside. History is prevalent in the local area too – just a short drive away is Battle Abbey which hosts one of the largest tapestries in Europe.

More information at cottages.com

The Old Dairy, Angmering

How much? £391

For a rural retreat packed with charm, The Old Dairy is certainly a superb choice. Nestled in the countryside, views of the South Downs and the coastline will greet you at this location. The interior is bright and inviting with its all-white palette, and the cosiness of the living room begs you to sit down on the comfortable sofa with a cup of tea.



The outdoor seating area is also lovely, with ample room in the garden for your doggy to run about. The iconic Worlds End pub is close by for a pint, and is dog-friendly too.

More information at sykescottages.co.uk

Riggers Cottage

How much? Prices from £525

For a holiday by the sea, it doesn’t get any closer than this. Situated just 50yds from the harbour in the sailing town of Bosham, it is a stunning spot for those who love the water. Features of this nautically-decorated property include a rustic kitchen with a breakfast bar, a large bath tub, and a small enclosed garden.



There are lots of local activities you can do for an action-packed holiday, including fishing, water spots and boat trips, as well as idyllic walks. It’s also close to Arundel Castle, and Portsmouth is a 25 minute drive away.

More information at cottages.com



Miller’s Oast

How much? Prices from £379

Immerse yourself in history by heading to this rural hidden gem, nestled among the hills and surrounded by towns touched by the 1066 Norman Conquest. The unique cottage is filled with delightful features including wooden beams, a spiral staircase and a garden packed with shrubbery.



In terms of history, the house features a diagram explaining how the oast worked, and the 1066 Country Walk where William the Conqueror took his troops is easily assessable. Alternatively, the seaside of Eastbourne is close by for sandy strolls with your pooch.

More information at sykescottages.co.uk

Well Cottage, Horsham

How much? Prices from £665

This cottage is perfectly picturesque, looking like its straight out of a fairy tale with exposed brickwork, quaint curtains and table cloths. The living room is adorned with big comfy armchairs, which your dog will definitely stake ownership of.



The bi-folding doors make for easy, effortless access into the garden, which has a pergola and dining patio. If you’re looking to go on long walks on your trip, there’s a wealth of countryside routes just on your doorstep, as well as Sumners Pond and the bustling village of Horsham being close by.

More information at cottages.com