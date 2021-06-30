Why West Yorkshire is the perfect choice for a family holiday

Promotion

Published: 11:21 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM June 30, 2021

With its charming accommodation and outdoor dining, the Woodman Inn is the perfect base for exploring West Yorkshire's countryside - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography

From stunning countryside to historic towns and family attractions, there are plenty of reasons why West Yorkshire is popular choice for a staycation.

Set in the foothills of the South Pennines in the hamlet of Thunderbridge, the Woodman Inn provides the perfect base for exploring this picturesque pocket of rural Yorkshire. We catch up with the venue’s events director, Jordan Thomas, who tells us why their country inn is the ideal holiday hub for your next family getaway.

A natural playground for outdoor pursuits

The countryside in West Yorkshire offers endless opportunities for walking and cycling - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“The glorious hills and moorlands surrounding the Woodman Inn are a natural playground for outdoor activities, whether you prefer to explore on foot or two wheels,” says Jordan. "We're more than happy to offer maps and tips for walking and cycling routes."

Popular local walks include the Emley circular trail, which is dotted with scenic picnic spots, and the historic hilltop tower, Castle Hill, offering fantastic panoramic views from the summit. The nearby Pennine Way and Colne Valley offer longer hikes with stunning scenery.

Cycling fans can head to the Bank View Café in Langsett, part of the famous Grand Depart Tour de France, or tackle some of the legendary hill climbs nearby, such as the cote de Holme Moss, Ewden Bank and Pea Royd.

Fantastic local attractions

Pondersoa Zoo in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, is a popular family attraction - Credit: Pondersoa Zoo

“As well as being surrounded by beautiful countryside, we’ve got a variety of family attractions on our doorstep, from museums to wildlife parks, so there’s plenty to keep all ages entertained during your stay,” says Jordan.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum and Kirklees Light Railway are all within day trip distance of the Woodman Inn and guaranteed to be a hit with little ones. Pondersoa Zoo and Cannon Hall Farm are also popular local attractions for animal lovers.

Summer festivals and events

A cosy dining area in the Woodman Inn pub - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography

“After a year of lockdowns, why not make the most of your staycation and experience one of Yorkshire’s big summer festivals,” says Jordan. “With Huddersfield, Leeds, Wakefield and Harrogate within a 90-minute drive of the Woodman Inn, we’re a convenient stop-off for families who want to explore the county's arts and culture.”

Highlights include the family favourite agriculture event, the Great Yorkshire Show; four days of open-air cinema at the Film & Food Fest; Underneath the Stars music festival and the Barbara Hepworth: Art and Life exhibition.

Family-friendly accommodation

Families can relax in the spacious lounge in Cinderhill's Cottage - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography

While there’s plenty to see and do in the surrounding areas, the 18th-century Woodman Inn is a destination in itself, with its picture-perfect setting, relaxed pub and restaurant, and newly refurbished, luxurious accommodation.

“Surrounded by idyllic ancient woodland, with 19 generous rooms and suites, including self-contained cottages and dog-friendly spaces, our heritage inn is the perfect place for a laid-back break,” says Jordan. “One of our cottages has three storeys with a spacious sitting room which is perfect for big families,” he adds.

Fresh bream, part of the locally sourced seasonal menu at the Woodman Inn - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography

The accommodation, bar and Garden Room have been recently modernised and made Covid-safe, while the new head chef, Andy Lynam has created a menu full of tasty, locally sourced dishes to showcase some of Yorkshire’s fantastic produce.

To book your stay, visit woodman-inn.com. You can also call 01484 605778 or email hello@woodman-inn.com for more information.

The Woodman Inn; Thunder Bridge Lane; Kirkburton; Huddersfield; West Yorkshire HD8 0PX

