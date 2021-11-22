Magazines Subscribe Black Friday Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
4 Festive family fun adventures

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 6:02 PM November 22, 2021
Child walking on a log at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, North Yorkshire

Pretend to be a park keeper and have fun in the woods at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Ripon - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Chris Lac

Looking for some festive days out? Wrap up warm for these family adventures

Join a festive trail with Percy the Park Keeper 

Daily until January 3  

Head to Fountains Abbey and be Percy’s helper for the day! Step into his ‘wellies’ while he’s busy as there’s a lot to get done in winter. Working with Percy’s animal friends follow clues to find lost items and help get the tasks done with lots of fun along the way. Complete the trail for a fun prize at the end. 

Nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden 


Seaside stroll

Girl by the sea with an umbrella

The seaside can be an adventure whatever the weather - Credit: Getty Images

Wrap up for the Rotunda Festive Walk. Scarborough’s Christmas tradition! A chance for all the family to wrap up warm and walk off the seasonal excesses whilst learning about the fascinating geology of the South Bay. Start at the Rotunda with an introduction to the fascinating unique Dinosaur Coast then head off to explore the remains of Jurassic Scarborough including dinosaur footprints! Suitable for all ages.  

yorkshire.com/christmas/christmas-walks 


Enjoy a movie  

11-14 December  

FAMILY FESTIVE CINEMA 

Snuggling up and watching a festive film is part of what makes Christmas so special. Head to Wentworth Woodhouse for a screening of a Christmas classics, from Elf to Love Actually, in the stunning state rooms of the mansion. 

wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk 


The Big Bank Present Hunt  

Until January 16 

3 years old child jumping a puddle with red jacket and wellies on a sunny winter day. Golden hour li

Fresh adventures are a spirit lifter for all ages - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

At Sutton Bank National Park Centre find all the missing presents hidden around the grounds. This fun family trail will run daily (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), from 10.30am - 3pm. No booking required. Pick up your adventure trail map from the Information Desk - £3 each including a prize. A good place to buy last minute gifts too.  

northyorkmoors.org.uk 

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire
Scarborough News
Harrogate News

