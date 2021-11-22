4 Festive family fun adventures
- Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Chris Lac
Looking for some festive days out? Wrap up warm for these family adventures
Join a festive trail with Percy the Park Keeper
Daily until January 3
Head to Fountains Abbey and be Percy’s helper for the day! Step into his ‘wellies’ while he’s busy as there’s a lot to get done in winter. Working with Percy’s animal friends follow clues to find lost items and help get the tasks done with lots of fun along the way. Complete the trail for a fun prize at the end.
Nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden
Seaside stroll
Wrap up for the Rotunda Festive Walk. Scarborough’s Christmas tradition! A chance for all the family to wrap up warm and walk off the seasonal excesses whilst learning about the fascinating geology of the South Bay. Start at the Rotunda with an introduction to the fascinating unique Dinosaur Coast then head off to explore the remains of Jurassic Scarborough including dinosaur footprints! Suitable for all ages.
yorkshire.com/christmas/christmas-walks
Enjoy a movie
11-14 December
Most Read
- 1 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 2 What happened to the child stars of Whistle Down the Wind?
- 3 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 4 10 of the best restaurants in Liverpool
- 5 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
- 6 Slade star's wife gets two-book deal – without trading on her famous name
- 7 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 8 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 9 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- 10 3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent
FAMILY FESTIVE CINEMA
Snuggling up and watching a festive film is part of what makes Christmas so special. Head to Wentworth Woodhouse for a screening of a Christmas classics, from Elf to Love Actually, in the stunning state rooms of the mansion.
The Big Bank Present Hunt
Until January 16
At Sutton Bank National Park Centre find all the missing presents hidden around the grounds. This fun family trail will run daily (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), from 10.30am - 3pm. No booking required. Pick up your adventure trail map from the Information Desk - £3 each including a prize. A good place to buy last minute gifts too.