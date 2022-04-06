Yorkshire's Harry Potter hike voted best in UK
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The magical Malham Cove and Gordale Scar which appeared in a scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows has been rated the best in the UK.
Which? revealed the nation’s favourite 51 routes with Malham Cove and Gordale Scar in the Yorkshire Dales gaining a superb 89 per cent walk score in the survey of more than 1,800 people.
Visitors were impressed by the cove’s amphitheatre-shaped cliffs which lead up to a limestone pavement, where a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed.
Its second striking geological feature, Gordale Scar, is a narrow ravine enclosed by sheer walls 100 metres high. The 7.5-mile walk scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest. It was rated four out of five for difficulty – where one is easy and five is suitable for experienced walkers only – meaning it is a route for more regular ramblers.
Malhamdale is a favourite spot for walkers in Yorkshire and now a not-so-best-kept-secret.
Other walks which featured in the Which? list included Grosmont to Goathland, Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay and Brimham Rocks circular
Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: 'The UK has an amazing variety of walks and with its magical connection, the most popular route in our survey was a worthy winner.
'From breathtaking rolling hills and lake loops to historic hikes, clifftop paths and the shingle beaches below, there is a route for every taste and ability.'
The review company asked 1,800 of their members to review over 50 of the country's favourite walks based on set of criteria, measured out of five stars.
The rating categories were:
Accessibility, Food and Drink, Peace and Quiet, Places of interest, Scenery, Waymarking, Wildlife and Visitor facilities.
If you want to discover more walks - check out this guide to great walks near Malham.