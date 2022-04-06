The other-worldly limestone landscape at Malham which featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows has been voted the UK's favourite hike - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The magical Malham Cove and Gordale Scar which appeared in a scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows has been rated the best in the UK.

Which? revealed the nation’s favourite 51 routes with Malham Cove and Gordale Scar in the Yorkshire Dales gaining a superb 89 per cent walk score in the survey of more than 1,800 people.

Climb Malham Cove to reach the limestone pavement on the top. This curved feature was formed by a waterfall carrying meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age more than 12,000 years ago - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visitors were impressed by the cove’s amphitheatre-shaped cliffs which lead up to a limestone pavement, where a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed.

Its second striking geological feature, Gordale Scar, is a narrow ravine enclosed by sheer walls 100 metres high. The 7.5-mile walk scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest. It was rated four out of five for difficulty – where one is easy and five is suitable for experienced walkers only – meaning it is a route for more regular ramblers.

Malhamdale is a favourite spot for walkers in Yorkshire and now a not-so-best-kept-secret.

Robin Hoods Bay - impossibly picturesque and madly idyllic Photo: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Other walks which featured in the Which? list included Grosmont to Goathland, Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay and Brimham Rocks circular

Brimham Rocks - balancing rock formations located on Brimham Moor. The rocks stand at a height of nearly 30 metres in an area owned by the National Trust which is part of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: 'The UK has an amazing variety of walks and with its magical connection, the most popular route in our survey was a worthy winner.

'From breathtaking rolling hills and lake loops to historic hikes, clifftop paths and the shingle beaches below, there is a route for every taste and ability.'

The review company asked 1,800 of their members to review over 50 of the country's favourite walks based on set of criteria, measured out of five stars.

The rating categories were:

Accessibility, Food and Drink, Peace and Quiet, Places of interest, Scenery, Waymarking, Wildlife and Visitor facilities.

If you want to discover more walks - check out this guide to great walks near Malham.








