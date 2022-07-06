Project Yorkshire - see the trailer of the film narrated by Sean Bean that will promote the county

Video

Project Yorkshire is a new short film that will highlight Yorkshire's bright future and will encourage people to visit and live in the county.

The post-pandemic campaign will promote Yorkshire’s value proposition worldwide and provide a timely reminder to welcome back students, tourists and investors.

Yorkshire filmmakers Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj have unveiled the official trailer for A Playground Like No Other, the highly anticipated film at the heart of Project Yorkshire, which is narrated by Bafta winning actor, Sean Bean.





The film, which features numerous locations across Yorkshire including cityscapes, popular tourist spots and local businesses, highlights some of the key attractions and reasons behind why many people are drawn to the region.

Sid Sadowskyj said: ;We've been through some of the most horrific events in recent memory, with jobs lost, months without seeing the closest people in our lives and have carried the global sense of mourning for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. That's why, now more than ever, we need to unite and collaborate together to support safe and sustainable industry'.

On bringing Sean Bean to the project, Sid added: 'Sean was our first choice for narrator. Being a Yorkshire man himself with an iconic accent, not to mention his role as King of the North in Game of Thrones, there was just no one better for the job.

'It's been a huge honour to work with him on this project as it's clear it means just as much to him to champion his home county as it does to us'.

Sid Sadowskyj and Scott Elliott working on Project Yorkshire in the studio - Credit: Project Yorkshire

'Whilst sat in the recording studio, Sean said the first line of the script and Scott and I just looked at each other and fist bumped. We knew this was going to be something special.'

Yorkshire Life, is just one of many businesses, institutions and local authorities based across the county that have backed

the film including University of Hull, Leeds Trinity University, Direct Line, Group, Masons Gin, Hunters, Sands Wealth Management, Siddall and Hilton Products,



The film will be available to watch online for free and on official social channels on 1st August, Yorkshire Day!

You can view the full list of partners at www.projectyorkshire.co.uk