Comedian Rosie Jones follows in the footsteps of Wordsworth and sleeps with horses

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 8:29 AM April 9, 2021   
Scarlett Moffatt And Rosie Jones at Kendal Castle

Scarlett Moffatt And Rosie Jones in a Viking re-enactment at Kendal Castle - Credit: Channel 4 / Amy Brammall

Comedian Rosie Jones took a trip to the Lake District to visit places that don’t break the bank

Dove Cottage is Grasmere was home to William Wordsworth

Dove Cottage in Grasmere was home to William Wordsworth - Credit: John Cocks

On her visit to the Lakes, she is joined by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, and the pair visit the former home of William Wordsworth, in Grasmere. 

The great poet had a string of homes in Grasmere, he lived in Dove Cottage for nine years, and then Allan Bank where he moved with his family, and friend Coleridge, in 1808. Both properties have become major tourist hotspots over years.

Views over the town from Kendal Castle

Views over the town from Kendal Castle - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Kendal Castle

Kendal Castle - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

The pair also take a trip to the ruins of Kendal Castle to re-enact a Viking battle, the medieval fortification overlooks the market town and is one of many fascinating castles that lie across the Lake District and Cumbria.

They also stay in some of the country’s most unusual holiday accommodation, when they bed down in a stable at Cartmel with a couple of huge stallions. 

The Stable Stays scheme at the Greenback Farm B&B. offers guests a unique chance to spend quality time with a beautiful horse in its stable,  they can spend the night sleeping beside a Friesian horse surrounded by glorious Lakeland scenery. 

Holly Dobson and Noortje

Sharing a bedroom with a beautiful Friesian horse - Credit: Sandy Kitching

Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure follows the success of Rosie Jones' online series, Mission: Accessible in which Jones, who has cerebral palsy, and fellow comedians helped to find an accessible staycation requested by a member of the public. The difference here is that Trip Hazard does not make an issue of her disability.  

Jones said "I spent lockdown back in Yorkshire with my parents, which was...tricky! But it did remind me how beautiful my hometown of Bridlington is, with its beautiful beaches, wildlife, and lovely locals. I want to explore more brilliant places like this. To be honest, I'm just over the moon to be leaving the house again!” 
 

