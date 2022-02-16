A locals view of Shaftesbury in Dorset

In 2015, Andy Hollingshead and his wife moved to Shaftesbury in Dorset, but his connections with the town go back to the 1970s when he was a pupil at the old grammar school. Andy was elected to the council in 2019 and is currently Mayor of Shaftesbury. So what is it like living in this historic hilltop town?

When I’m asked about Shaftesbury, I only have to say Gold Hill and everyone knows where I mean. But Shaftesbury is so much more than Gold Hill. Shaftesbury is a beautiful gem in an exquisite setting, standing proud as the last outcrop at the edge of Salisbury Plain, looking out over beautiful Blackmore Vale and the ancient Gillingham Forest.

Looking up Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, famously the location for the 1970s Hovis advert filmed by Ridley Scott - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shaftesbury is steeped in history, although the ruins of the abbey are all that is left. But one ancient artefact that illustrates that ancient power and dignity is the Mayoral silver mace; exquisitely cast and engraved out of solid silver it dates back to the 14th century and shows the continuity of the office of mayor and council over hundreds of generations.

Today Shaftesbury is a bustling market town and social centre with a great range of independent shops, and a thriving café, restaurant and pub scene. On Thursdays the town is full of stalls selling market-fresh organic veg, fresh fish, artisan bread, a dazzling array of cheese and much else besides.

Andy Hollingshead, Mayor of Shaftesbury outside the town hall - Credit: Carol Hollingshead

Living here, as I do, you get a terrific sense of community. People genuinely care for each other as can be seen day-to-day on the street and in the shops, in the numerous community groups that thrive, and in the way the town came together during the first wave of the Covid pandemic to look after its vulnerable.

The town is also on the edge of some fantastic countryside for walking, riding and cycling. My personal favourite is the long loop through the ancient lanes of French Mill, Pitt Lane, Alcester and St John’s.

There's plenty to see in Shaftesbury - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is always something to look forward to in Shaftesbury, from the Snowdrop Festival at the start of the year right through to the Christmas Fair at the end. It truly is a wonderful place to live.

People admiring drifts of snowdrops in February around Shaftesbury, Britain's first Snowdrop Town - Credit: Carol Hollingshead

Britain’s first Snowdrop Town: Back in 2012, as a tribute to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the people of Shaftesbury and the surrounding areas planted thousands of snowdrops in public areas to create a series of scenic Snowdrop Walks. The legacy has continued with more planted each year to spread hundreds of thousands of snowdrops throughout this hill top town. A decade later, they have certainly achieved their ambition of making Shaftesbury Britain’s first Snowdrop Town. Throughout February there are usually a number of snowdrop themed activities including a snowdrop-related art exhibition at Shaftesbury Arts Centre, a Snowdrop Lantern Parade, specialist snowdrop study days and snowdrop sales. Coronavirus has reduced these events or put them online, but walking around the town to admire drifts of snowdrops in the fresh air is still possible. Find maps for four snowdrop walks at shaftesburysnowdrops.org ranging from a short accessible walk to a three-mile route. They will also publish any events that are going ahead this year here. Snowdrops are in bloom around the town from late January to mid-March.

Snowdrops in the churchyard of Holy Trinity Church in Shaftesbury - Credit: Edward Griffiths

Shaftesbury Book Festival 2022: Taking the theme 'Reading the Land' the Shaftesbury Book Festival, March 11 -13, invites you to share in the passion, experience and insight of an impressive range of authors who are inspired by nature as they explore themes connected to the landscape; the importance of trees and bees; rewilding and so much more. This year’s line-up includes Dave Goulson, Philip Marsden, Christopher Nicholson, Stephen Moss, Brigit Strawbridge-Howard, Mary Colwell, Robin Walter, Ben Hoare and Keggie Carew, venues include The Grosvenor Arms, Shaftesbury Library and Shaftesbury Arts Centre. shaftesburybookfestival.com

Fontmell Down and the scarp of the Cranborne Chase at the edge of the Blackmore Vale, viewed from the Park Walk in Shaftesbury. - Credit: JoeDunckley/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local walks with breath-taking views: Park Walk is a wide promenade, close to Gold Hill. It has stunning views out across the Blackmore Vale and beyond to Hambledon Hill and Bulbarrow. Nuns used to walk here, around Shaftesbury Abbey which was founded by King Alfred the Great in AD888 as England’s foremost Benedictine nunnery first led by his daughter. shaftesburyabbey.org.uk

Stunning views from Park Walk in Shaftesbury, Dorset - Credit: JoeDunckley/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shaftesbury Fringe 2022: Founded in 2016, Shaftesbury Fringe brings together great music, comedy and stories helping to spread a carnival vibe right across the town. It is a celebration of all things creative, with both new and established artists performing and exhibiting in the town, often trying material out here before hitting the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This year's event runs from July 22 to 24 and takes place in over 30 venues across town, including historic churches, cafes, hairdressing salons and even a dentist’s surgery! shaftesburyfringe.co.uk

View over the Blackmore Vale from Gold Hill - Credit: Carol Hollingshead

