Published: 12:47 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM March 23, 2021

The county is a screen dream, with its landscape, people and places playing starring roles in lockdown’s best armchair TV travelogues. Here’s a pick of some of the dreamiest small screen locations – with ideas for stylish places to stay if you’re paying a visit

For coastal calm

Kate Humble scrambled her way along the Yorkshire Coast in Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain, making the most of the jaw-dropping scenery on the Cleveland Way coastal path.

She took a dip in the sea at Scarborough, discovered smuggler secrets at Port Mulgrave and the appeal of beautiful Robin Hood’s Bay.

An aerial view of Robin Hood's Bay with cottages that huddle by the sea - Credit: CHannel 5

Susan Calman and her campervan headed to the coast during an episode of Channel 5 travelogue Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out filmed in Yorkshire. She explored Runswick Bay (the pretty village judged to have the best beach in Britain by The Times and Sunday Times Travel last year). She hunted for jet stones in Whitby and had fish and chips.

Susan Calman at Runswick Bay - voted Britain's best beach - Credit: IWC Media

The Yorkshire coast is the shellfish capital of Europe and has the country’s largest fishing industry (and second largest in the UK). Fish and chips on the Yorkshire coast transcend the take-away. The region has chippies that are regularly voted Britain’s best (like Mister Chips in Whitby, or Fish & Chips at 149 in Bridlington). And restaurants - like the Magpie Café, the Star Inn the Harbour, the Quayside, or the Golden Grid - run by chefs vying to put the fish supper on the gourmet map of Britain.

Fish and Chips at the Quayside Whitby - Credit: Charlotte Gayle

The Anchorage Kettleness - Credit: Archant

Lay your head

There are some show-stopper coastal homes to rent in Yorkshire. For a real fill of the Cleveland Way, The Anchorage at Kettleness between Sandsend and Runswick Bay is hard to beat. Contemporary cool – but more to the point, the best views and clifftop walks right form the front door. Shorelinecottages.com

Julian Norton, The Yorkshire Vet will be a 5 in the Farm Festival this summer - Credit: Channel 5

Down on the farm

Cannon Hall is everyone’s favourite farmyard – especially at this time of year when lambing creates a chorus of cuteness at the home of the popular ‘This Week on the Farm’ show.

This year, ‘5 on the Farm’ brings it to life for all with a festival on August Bank Holiday.

Over 10,000 people are expected to attend daily over the three-day festival, being hosted by Channel 5 at Barnsley’s Cannon Hall Farm, home of the popular ‘This Week on the Farm’ show.

Top stars, including Ben Fogle, Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton will join a host of famous faces at the dog-friendly festival. Details at 5onthefarm.com

All Creatures Great and Small has also proved a huge TV hit reviving the stories of Yorkshire vet James Herriot and showcasing the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales.

Helen Alderson, played by Rachel Shenton and James Herriott, played by Nicholas Ralph in All Creatures Great and Small filmed in the Yorkshire Dales (c) Playground Television (UK) Ltd. - Credit: Playground Television (UK) Ltd.

The town of Grassington takes the place of fictional Darrowby and is a charming village which enjoys its new-found stardom.

And who can forget The Yorkshire Shepherdess? The daily life and toil of shepherdess and farmer Amanda Owen and her family have captivated viewers who are drawn to the wild landscape of Swaledale.

Gorgeous walks from the doorstep at Heatherdene in the Dales - Credit: Crabtree and Crabtree

Lay your head

Heatherdene is definitely away from it all. Hewn from warm York stone, the property is a Grade II listed former mine manager’s home in Low Row in the heart of Swaldedale. Sheep are your neighbours and some of Wainwright’s walks will deliver right from the doorstep. Capacious sofas and a wood-burning stove will keep your warm and cosy as you contemplate the gorgeous views. The neighbourhood gastropub, the acclaimed Punch Bowl Inn, is the place to head for delicious seasonal, local food and a spot of gossip. Crabtreeandcrabtree.com

Popular character Piglet from The Yorkshire Steam Railway - Credit: Charlotte Graham Pictures

Full steam ahead

The Yorkshire Steam Railway follows the life of the volunteers and visitors to the famous heritage line which runs through the North York Moors. There’s the chance of some Harry Potter-scene spotting as well as the chance to marvel at striking scenery and the efforts of devoted volunteers like ‘Piglet’ who man the much-loved attraction.

A very cool conversion - the Old Pottery in Pickering - Credit: Host and Stay

Lay your head

Pickering’s Old Pottery is a cracking conversion, beautifully styled and making the most of its position in this bustling market town. There’s a striking sitting room which opens on to a grand balcony, as well as a sociable kitchen on a mezzanine above. The place is packed with character and luxury features such as an elegant dining room, and there are luxurious fabrics and furnishings throughout. You’re handily placed for dinner at The White Swan or a hop on the heritage steam railway to Whitby. Staynorthyorkshire.hostandstay.co.uk

Gardens glorious

Yorkshire’s favourite gardeners, Alan Titchmarsh and Katie Rushworth, are familiar faces on ITV’s Love Your Garden makeover show. It’s easy to see where their inspiration comes from – Yorkshire is packed to the rafters with lovely gardens to explore – from grand houses to pretty walled gardens.

One of the loveliest is the Walled Garden at Helmsley which was used as the backdrop to the film The Secret Garden, released last year.

The Feversham Arms in Helmsley - Credit: Feversham Arms

Lay your head

Helmsley is a chocolate-box market town packed with Yorkshire character and the bustle of a place that is far more than tourist hotspot. There’s a castle, market place and lovely walks close by, as well as acclaimed delis, distilleries and restaurants. The Feversham is in the heart of the town and will surprise with its all-year outdoor pool and gorgeous terrace that brings touch of the Med to this corner of Yorkshire. There’s the indulgent Verbena Spa to tempt too. fevershamarmshotel.com

Chef Tommy Banks of The Black Swan in Oldstead - Credit: Andrew Hayes Watkins

Food pleasures

Yorkshire is blessed with some cracking gourmet offerings – and some well-known faces. Tommy Banks is known for his appearances on Great British Menu and his restaurant, The Black Swan at Oldstead has been named as Britain’s best restaurant, and recently was awarded one of Michelin’s first ‘green’ stars to recognise sustainability. All this means the place gets booked up well in advance.

A linen sofa to lounge on a meadowo on your doorstep - The Grey Shed near Crayke - Credit: Coolstays.com

Lay your head

The Grey Shed is in the village of Crayke which is close to the Black Swan but also handy for another of Yorkshire’s foodie hotspots, Malton, which is home to a raft of artisan producers and a great food festival. A gorgeous Scandi-style bolthole, The Grey Shed mixes comfort and cool to create a stay that’s peaceful but will definitely feed your gourmet needs. Coolstays.com