Falcon Manor: A must-read guide for staycationers headed to the Yorkshire Dales

Promotion

Breath-taking views, picturesque countryside and iconic landmarks – the Yorkshire Dales are ideal for a weekend break or long staycation.

Falcon Manor, located in the historic border town of Settle, is perfectly situated for holidaymakers to enjoy everything that Lancashire has to offer. “Whether you’re visiting for a relaxing weekend break or an active walking holiday, Falcon Manor is an accessible, welcoming base,” reveals Sarah Baines, marketing manager at the hotel.

Below, Sarah tells us more about why this Grade II listed Jacobean manor is a fantastic destination for exploring the Lancashire countryside.

The manor boasts spacious grounds that extend towards the Yorkshire Dales. - Credit: Paul McMullin

Q: Why is Falcon Manor a great place to stay for your UK staycation?

A: The surrounding countryside is some of the very best in the UK. There’s so much on offer for hikers and dog-owners looking to explore some of the walking routes nearby – we’re very accommodating of pets and muddy boots!

The grandeur of the exterior is complemented by the cosy, contemporary feel you get once you step through the doors. After the restoration in 2014, we retained many of the beautiful period features throughout the manor whilst modernising the rooms and facilities. Falcon Manor is a picture-perfect place for staycations, weddings and events.

Q: What is there to see and do in the Yorkshire Dales?

A: Guests will be spoilt for choice when it comes to activities and sights in the local area. For those looking to experience the majesty of the Yorkshire Dales, there are numerous walking routes to choose from. The Yorkshire Three Peaks are the highest summits in the county - experienced hikers from across the UK come to scale them and experience the unsurpassed views.

For lovers of history and gorgeous landscapes, the Settle-Carlisle Railway allows you to step back in time by boarding one of the special charter steam trains. The railway passes by some of the most historic and scenic parts of the northern counties – including crossing the renowned Ribblehead Viaduct in Cumbria.

There’s also Victoria Hall in Settle, which has been at the very heart of music, art and culture in Lancashire for almost 200 years. It’s one of the oldest remaining music halls in the country. Here you can enjoy a play or concert in the same atmospheric hall that opened its doors in 1853.

The restaurant and bar provides hearty, sumptuous meals inspired by classic British cuisine. - Credit: Paul McMullin

Q: How would you describe the local cuisine?

A: Food is a major focus for us here in the Yorkshire Dales – in Settle alone, there are several restaurants and pubs serving great food. In our restaurant, we ensure that as many of our suppliers as possible are Lancashire and Yorkshire-based.

Whether it’s cuts of meat from local butchers or fresh fish from the coast, the ingredients we use are sustainably sourced and of the highest quality. Our menu consists of classic, British-inspired cuisine – guests have access to the same menu whether they are sitting at the bar or in the restaurant.

No matter if you’ve just come in from a lengthy stroll through the dales and need a hearty meal, or you’d like to sit down and enjoy a stylish dinner, our dining area is warm and welcoming.

Falcon Manor has a wide array of standard and classic rooms available, as well as three unique, stylish suites. - Credit: Paul McMullin

Q: What are your rooms and suites like?

A: We have a number of standard and classic rooms available for couples after a romantic getaway, or for larger groups on a family staycation. Ranging from single rooms to twins, doubles and four-poster suites, our rooms are furnished with goose-down duvets, fine cotton sheets and all of the modern amenities.

We also have dog-friendly rooms available if you want to bring your loyal companions along with you. Our Falcon Suite is the perfect family room – complete with a king-size bed and even a small kitchen. The Turret Suite has a large walk-in shower and a bath in the bay window, overlooking the surrounding countryside.

Balancing the traditional style with a relaxed chic, our rooms are an excellent place to unwind after exploring the Yorkshire Dales.

To find out more about Falcon Manor or to book a room, visit falconmanor.co.uk or call 01729 823 814.